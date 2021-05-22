In more than half of fatal motorcycle accidents, no other vehicle is involved

FLIX CHERRY

A Mapfre study of 240 real cases of deaths reveals that speeding, alcohol consumption and drug use are the highest risk factors for these users.

Not wearing the helmet fastened or fastened properly is like not wearing it Balance The vulnerable are already more than half of those killed in a traffic accident Safety Airbag, the new lifeline for motorcyclists

Years ago, the DGT already put a face to the danger: for every kilometer traveled by motorcycle, the risk of dying in a traffic accident is between 12 and 17 times higher than if it is circulated by car. There is abundant data that endorse this danger: last weekend, six of the 12 who died on the road were motorcyclists. And at Easter, they were 12 out of 32 (the worst figure in this period since 2016). And if we pull the historical, we see that the number of motorcycle and moped fatalities they have gone from 19.6% to 26.6% of the total in the past decade. In the same period, those who went in a tourism went from being 48.3% to just over a third.

A first approximation to what is happening is also found in statistics. Since 2009, the number of motorcycles has grown by 38%, almost four times more than that of cars.

However, the Roadmap for the improvement of Road Safety for users of motorcycles and mopeds that Fundacin Mapfre and the Spanish Road Association have prepared in their report tells us much more. It is a study that studied 240 cases of deaths, apart from the 7,000 injuries suffered by more than 3,000 drivers. And that as the first A great conclusion establishes that in 52% of these fatal accidents, no other vehicle intervened. In other words, the accident was suffered by the motorist alone.

Speed, alcohol and drugs, big risk factors

In cases where another vehicle was involved, the event occurred mainly because this other driver did not respect the generic priority rule (21%) or suffered some distraction or did not notice the presence of the motorcyclist (10%). When it comes to attributing responsibilities to users of the two motorized wheels, the study points out as main risk factors excess speed (29.3%), alcohol consumption (17.4%) and drug use (10.2%). Also the fact of not wearing the helmet of the appropriate size, fastened and adjusted correctly, which can cause up to 6% of deaths in motorcyclists and 29% in moped drivers.

Who? Referring now to the total, 96% of those who die are men, highlighting the high age (over 55 years) in regard to mopeds. Why Especially for speeding, which appears in 29% of claims. How? Mainly due to departures from the road (41% of the total). When? More on weekends (45%), with many users looking to have fun rather than travel safely. And where? The highest number of accidents are in the city, but the deadliest occur on the highway, with seven out of 10 deaths.

The report does not criminalize these users. Drivers of other vehicles are also at fault and, in fact, the second type of accident is T-shaped or frontal-side collisions. when those other drivers don’t honor priority, they are distracted or unaware of the rider’s presence.

The researchers did not stop at the human factor. The va, due to its condition or deficiencies, plays an important role in one out of every four accidents. Vehicle maintenance also influences (7% of cases), especially the wheels. Without forgetting that we are talking about very, very old motorcycles: the average age of the park (3.6 million units) is around 16 years. And they are not the best example when it comes to complying with the ITV: According to AECA-ITV, 43% of motorcycles that are required to pass this exam attend. And, in 2019, 10% of those who were involved in a fatal accident had it expired.

Corrective measures

To reverse this scenario, several recommendations are made. One of them, imported from a benchmark like Sweden and very ambitious, will be to create working groups that analyze each incident to find out how to avoid them.

Although it is better to put the remedy before the disease by training drivers. Those who use the motorcycle for leisure; to the increasingly numerous delivery men; to those who go to motorcycle sharing and those who, with three years of car license, They can use models up to 125cc and 15hp without any examination. This validation came in 2004 and Jess Moncls, Mpafre’s Director of Road Safety and Prevention, recalls that in Barcelona they discovered that many did not even know how to ride a bicycle. Obviously, lPreparedness should reach those who drive passenger cars, vans and trucks, with awareness sessions that should be moderated by casualties.

The airbag, the new lifesaver for motorcyclists

The roadmap concludes by advocating more modern and safer vehicles; You are going to forgive mistakes (with not so harmful guardrails) and even warn, as are the 100 most risky sections that Traffic is finishing signaling. Finally, the use of more visible and protective clothing would also help, with the airbag as a key element. On the latter, its obligatory nature is debated, conditioned by its high cost, about 500 euros on average. Although it is of little use if, as in the case of the helmet, they are used badly, or it is not fastened or it is a size larger than adequate. A simple slow-speed braking is enough for it to fly off, leaving the head unprotected.

