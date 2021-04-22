In moments of bilateral tension, Russia summoned number two of the United States Embassy

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Minister Counselor of the United States Embassy in Moscow, Bartle Gorman, as reported this Wednesday by the entity itself.

“The Foreign Ministry has summoned ‘number two’ from the US Embassy”, has transferred to the press, without providing more details regarding the meeting, as reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

The relationship between the United States and Russia has been strained in recent weeks, on account of the situation on the border of the Eurasian country with Ukraine or the situation of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, who is incarcerated.

Washington imposed a battery of sanctions against Russia, including the expulsion of diplomatic personnel, for the activities “Harmful” Moscow, among which he listed his “efforts” to undermine democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States or to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber activity.

He also blamed the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as “Author” of the cyberattack against the ‘software’ company SolarWinds, which affected about 10 US government agencies and more than 100 private companies in early 2021.

After the announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, and promised a “forceful” response to the sanctions. Sullivan announced Tuesday that he would travel to Washington for “consultations” with a view to finding out what the current state of bilateral relations is.

The President’s Administration, Joe biden, has reiterated on several occasions that it seeks a “stable” and “predictable” relationship with Moscow, something that transferred the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in a phone call in which they addressed, among other issues, the escalation of tensions in Ukraine, after Russia confirmed military maneuvers near the Ukrainian border and in a framework of support for Kiev by some members of the international community .

In the conversation, Biden once again extended his invitation to Putin to participate in the Climate Summit he has organized, which will begin this Thursday. The Russian president has already confirmed his attendance.

