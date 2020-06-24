In the last weeks, We have seen how the world has been changing many things to make a difference to racism, after the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who was suffocated by Minneapolis police and woke up to the Black Lives Matter movement, those who ask that this class of actions stop definitively.

As part of the protests, a lot of people who took to the streets to raise their voices also took the time to throw some statues of people who had to do with the history of slavery. It all started in Bristol, when Edward Colton’s image collapsed and from there on London made the decision to remove the monuments that have to do with these characters (from there to the “Penny Lane” street that inspired The Beatles got muddy).

In the United States they have not been left behind, although there they are looking for much more creative ways to replace all those statues. In recent days, Tennesse residents launched a petition asking state officials to replace the figures of those characters with someone who does represent them, such as the singer Dolly Parton, and in Minnesota she is asking for exactly the same thing, involving the great Prince.

It turns out that the inhabitants of the state that saw the birth and death of the music legend, They seek to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus that is located near the Minnesota Capitol and change it for one of the singer of “Purple Rain”. According to what all these people say, they do not agree that “a man who murdered, raped and enslaved the black and indigenous peoples of the Americas” has recognition for what he did.

Goodbye Christopher Columbus, hello Prince?

According to Consequence of Sound, the petition says the following: “We, the signatories, do not believe that Colón represents the values ​​that residents of this carry. Instead of glorifying a man who wanted to extinguish black and native peoples, we should honor the members of our community whose leadership inspires us. Prince represents the Minnesota values ​​and Columbus does not. ”

Ironically, and believe it or not, the request to put up a statue of Prince started in 2017, before the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and race riots across the country. However, in the last days, The petition has come to life again, with almost 10,000 signatures so far.

In closing, Minnesotans recalled the importance of the musician for their culture, because as we said before, Prince lived and worked his entire life in the state. After his death in 2006, his former home and studio, Paisley Parkse became a memorial.

However, this is not enough to celebrate and recognize a true music legend who fought for his community. Would you exchange Christopher Columbus for Prince? Yes and why?