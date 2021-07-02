In mini shorts and blouse, Maribel Guardia looks incredible and beautiful | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican model and host, Maribel Guardia has not stopped publishing her attractive photographs Throughout the days, not a single person goes by without sharing some of their beauty with us and this time we will tackle one of those snapshots that are so loved by their audience.

That’s right, this time we will tackle this photograph, in which Maribel was posing from the balcony of his house always with the photographic camera ready to capture the best moments just as she was wearing this beautiful new set that she received by parcel one consisting of a a white blouse and a black short in addition to his usual accessories and elegant sneakers.

There is no doubt that the also model has an excellent shape to to model and a very good taste to choose their outfits even though they are for promote A store that sells them she chooses the ones she liked the most and the ones that fit the best to share.

Also, always take the opportunity to send us a nice message trying to share with us his positive attitude and happiness as well as blessing us and thanking God for all that he has achieved.

His photographs always gather a lot of likes or likes and in this one in particular he has managed to gather more than 62,000 in just six hours, something that shows his excellent reception and the great attention that he has and that has allowed him to stay at home working from there and create this entertainment.

However, it seems that Maribel misses television because she was a guest on the program today remembering the forum and her companions something that does not happen every day but that before was her way of living, it is very possible that she is missing a lot besides that the audience asks for it.

That’s right, the public wants to be able to watch the costarrience on our televisions and that is why they invited him to attend and he will not rejoice a bit in our days with his excellent energy and positivity.

It is worth mentioning that he even uploaded a few stories sharing the best moments he lived in the program and also his great happiness to have been able to attend safely and have fun as he always has.

In Show News we will continue to share the best images and the most beautiful photographs of Maribel Guardia so that you do not detach yourself and do not miss them because it would be a great waste to find out about all this in addition to all the interesting information that arises around her.