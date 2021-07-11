In mini denim shorts, Alexa Dellanos walks her charms | INSTAGRAM

There is no doubt that one of the favorite places of the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos is the pool and this time she showed it to us again by walking right outside it in a mini denim shorts.

Since the world situation beautifull daughter of Myrka Dellanos He confessed to us that one of the favorite places in the world is the beach and the swimming pool, so he felt very sad to be inside his home and not being able to go out to enjoy those pleasures.

However, now in full year 2021 Things are a little different and despite the fact that problems continue to exist, she decides to go to the pool and enjoy that place as much as possible because we don’t know how long she will be able to do it.

It is a photograph that we will address today in which it appears with a Mini denim shorts walking just after sunset and with a pretty beautiful sky but of course the charms of the young woman was what caught thousands of users who appreciated the piece of entertainment.

The photography was a success and has been shared among users who admire the beautiful young woman who strives to capture these moments and share them with us so that we can spend an excellent time with her at least appreciating a little of what she has done to relax in your daily life.

It should be remembered that Alexa is a fashion and fashion fanatic, so being able to work with big brands has always been one of her dreams and now that she has fulfilled it, she is quite happy and satisfied.

It is also important to say that she is the daughter of one of the most famous and successful presenters on the Telemundo television channel where she provides us with information and presents her program, always very professional and demonstrating her great talent.

Surely Alexa Dellanos has gotten her communication skills from her and that is why it is so easy for her to get in touch with her followers who is also always to be aware of her profile to be able to enjoy her company even if it is virtually as To say that she is a pretty cool girl and more with the people who support her.