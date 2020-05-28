Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Beyond a simulation title that expands the possibilities regarding its previous installments, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has become a platform to raise your voice.

This has been demonstrated by various organizations, people and entities that have positioned themselves with demonstrations throughout the world and Latin America is not far behind.

At the beginning of the week, the Autonomous University of Nayarit (UAN) from Mexico, reported on the death of Diana Raygoza Montes, a 21-year-old girl who was studying Law at the institution and according to local media and the authorities seem to indicate that she tried a femicide.

This situation motivated some of his peers to seek justice, but due to the current global presence of Coronavirus, it was also sought to turn the hand to fate and to be able to choose the popular Nintendo title as the platform to do so.

Through a Twitter account, a group of Mexican women met on an island with placards in which denounce Diana’s femicide and they ask that it be justified. In them we can read slogans that ask the government to put letters in the matter so that it guarantees security and that not one more is a victim of the same crime.

So far, the publication appears with up to 1.8 thousand reactions as another of the public demonstrations that take place in a franchise game.

You can check the official publication, below:

Due to the contingency we could not go out, but a group of girls and I organized to make this protest #JusticiaParaDiana #JusticiaParaTodas #ACNH pic.twitter.com/B1YHpHPq0L – 💖 (@ Karinaanaya13) May 27, 2020

