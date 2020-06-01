In Mexico, virtual serenades relieve Plaza Garibaldi; in Colombia, rancheras are offered in exchange for money or food

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020, p. a12

Mexico City and Bogotá., Mexican mariachis, used over three centuries to endure revolts, wars, earthquakes and, above all, changes in fashions and musical tastes, try to mitigate staying home due to the Covid 19 pandemic with virtual serenades and manufacturing scenarios with technology to replace the squares and streets they have had to abandon.

Our main urgency is not only to survive economically, but to continue developing our musical vocation, said Andrés Navarro, spokesperson for the Salvemos al Mariachi movement, which groups around 400 musicians who usually perform in Plaza Garibaldi.

Through this movement, the Donadora.org platform has set out to raise 2.5 million pesos, not only to guarantee income to practicing musicians and their families, but also to many other collaborators such as conductors, costumes makers, instrument makers and even arrangers and composers.

Garibaldi Square looks amazingly deserted.

Navarro admitted that sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the virus could disappear, but the challenge of keeping mariachis alive will continue.

We need to appropriate virtuality and train many musicians in the use of technology, said this 28-year-old violinist, who has been part of a family linked to music for at least three generations.

In Colombia, mariachis these days share their anguish, where due to the quarantine they have also lost their regular clients and now they must go out into the streets to offer rancheras in exchange for coins and food rations.

Thus, the chorus of Cielito lindo, by Quirino Mendoza and Cortés, is more relevant today than ever, as the cold Bogotá realizes, where these days it has become common to listen to guitars, vihuelas, violins at any time of the day and trumpets.

We are six members and before we used to charge around 48 dollars for a batch of songs. Now, we stand on the streets of middle and upper class neighborhoods and start playing, then we ask for what people want to give us, said Fabio Ortega, from Mariachi Jalisco.

Colombian mariachis not only saw their work dynamics change, but they also accepted some additions to their clothing: now they also have to wear latex gloves and face masks.

Do you know something? I have something to tell you and I don’t know how to begin to explain what I want to tell you, Mauricio Lizcano expressed with a fine sense of humor and a strong voice, which with a song made famous by Luis Miguel ironic about how difficult it is to sing with masks.

These are the things this plague has brought us to. There is no other. You suffocate, you run out, you sweat by the liter, but they are the sacrifices that must be made to avoid letting the family go hungry, he added.

The strategy is none other than parking on empty and silent streets of moderately affluent neighborhoods and turning on the portable speakers to the maximum to attract the attention of the inhabitants of the place: some applaud and go out to choir them and others close the windows to continue isolated in their world.

This seems so cute to me! That they come to the door of your house to serenade you is the best thing that has happened in this quarantine. In addition, one can ask them for songs, such as à la carte, said Gloria Torres, an older adult.

No fewer than six mariachis arrived in the neighborhood of Gloria in May, whose members, between tune and tune, collect the money or food they want to give them.

Sometimes I don’t have money, and even if it’s a pound of rice or beans I give them. I think they deserve it, because bringing happiness in these circumstances is not easy, said María Gamboa, Gloria’s neighbor.

