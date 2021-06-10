In Mexico there is an ‘elite justice’: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY

In Mexico “there is an elite justice” and those who have what to pay for their innocence are the ones who receive it nothing more, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In his customary criticism and complaint against what he considers to be the failures of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF), the Mexican president accused that, for example, the judicial pronouncements in the case of the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca “They were ambiguous” since while he was outraged by the legislators, judges granted him the definitive suspension to avoid his capture.

Another example that justice in Mexico is for those who have to buy it and not for Juan Pueblo, is that of inmates who have spent up to 20 years without receiving a sentence or the release that was intended to be done on May 1 of this year in favor of from Héctor el Güero Palma, considered founder of the Sinaloa cartel, said López Obrador.

“That is the problem that the judiciary has, which protects and protects only the elites, the potentates, the representatives of the so-called political class or the owners of large corporations; it is an” elite “justice, only Those who do not have handles are punished, those who do not have with what to buy their innocence, that is wrong, but we must respect the judge’s decision because we want to live in a true state of law, not in a state of crookedness or bribery, but the decision should not go unnoticed, it must be denounced, made public, “said the president.

He explained that in the cases in which the inmates have been awaiting sentencing for years, he sent a “respectful” letter to the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and holder of the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea to prevent this circumstance from being prolonged even more.

“I am signing a letter (today) to the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, with all due respect for the case of prisoners who have been sentenced for up to 20 years, we have to seek that little by little our coexistence is improved, that public life is purified because that is transformation, “remarked the head of the federal executive.

The presidential criticisms of the federation’s judiciary come four days after the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) be consulted on the controversial transitory article of the Organic Law of the PJF that extends for two more years the term of Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea at the head of the Federal Court and Judiciary, which, according to the minister-president himself, has generated “uncertainty and distrust” towards the administration of justice in Mexico and that nevertheless, the president of the Mexican republic has applauded for considering that Zaldívar “is the only one” who can guarantee the fight against corruption within the federal judiciary.

