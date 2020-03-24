In Mexico there are already local infections: WHO; massive closure of establishments will be applied throughout the country

Private Initiative sees invaluable damage to the country due to plant cancellation, reports El Financiero.
This is the featured news this Tuesday, March 24 in the main newspapers of national circulation:
REFORM
Bye-bye investment for your inquiries
Businessmen criticize cancellation of brewery in Baja California. Internationally warn of ‘great setback’ to confidence
THE DAY
Massive closure of establishments will be applied throughout the country
The measure is part of the provisions of scenario 2, it transcends
THE UNIVERSAL
In Mexico there are already local infections: World Health Organization
Government maintains phase 1; There are five cases with no import history. Changing the state of the pandemic from one day to the next is arbitrary: López-Gatell
MILLENNIUM
Santa Lucia, Dos Bocas and Tren Maya, untouchable: the president
Ensures that its flagship projects will continue despite the global recession on the horizon, which the International Monetary Fund and World Bank anticipate worse than that of 2008
EXCÉLSIOR
Shops are not ready for online sale
Only 4.3% of businesses have the capacity to operate via the internet; two out of 10 are prepared for teleworking
THE FINANCIAL
See Private Initiative invaluable damage to the country due to plant cancellation
Constellation Brands will no longer finish building a brewery in Baja California
THE ECONOMIST
Rejection of beer brewer alerts in Private Initiative
Constellation Brands lost $ 2.7 billion yesterday in equity value. Business Coordinating Council: generates the bad signal that the rules are not followed in Mexico