In Mexico there are already local infections: WHO; massive closure of establishments will be applied throughout the country

Private Initiative sees invaluable damage to the country due to plant cancellation, reports El Financiero.

REFORM

Bye-bye investment for your inquiries

Businessmen criticize cancellation of brewery in Baja California. Internationally warn of ‘great setback’ to confidence

THE DAY

Massive closure of establishments will be applied throughout the country

The measure is part of the provisions of scenario 2, it transcends

THE UNIVERSAL

In Mexico there are already local infections: World Health Organization

Government maintains phase 1; There are five cases with no import history. Changing the state of the pandemic from one day to the next is arbitrary: López-Gatell

MILLENNIUM

Santa Lucia, Dos Bocas and Tren Maya, untouchable: the president

Ensures that its flagship projects will continue despite the global recession on the horizon, which the International Monetary Fund and World Bank anticipate worse than that of 2008

EXCÉLSIOR

Shops are not ready for online sale

Only 4.3% of businesses have the capacity to operate via the internet; two out of 10 are prepared for teleworking

THE FINANCIAL

See Private Initiative invaluable damage to the country due to plant cancellation

Constellation Brands will no longer finish building a brewery in Baja California

THE ECONOMIST

Rejection of beer brewer alerts in Private Initiative

Constellation Brands lost $ 2.7 billion yesterday in equity value. Business Coordinating Council: generates the bad signal that the rules are not followed in Mexico