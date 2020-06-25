Nissan announced in May that it planned to cut production and operating costs by a fifth

This, with the aim of saving around two thousand 300 million dollars in fixed expenses

As part of this strategy, it also withdrew from plants in Indonesia and from markets such as South Korea and Russia

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an endless number of companies to substantially reduce their sales and income. With the reopening of the economy, it was hoped that some of these problems could be reduced or, preferably, disappear. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Conversely, more and more companies are cutting their staff or leaving certain markets. Such is the case now for Nissan within Mexico.

According to High Level, the Japanese automaker has just announced that it will cut 200 of its employees in the country. Specifically, this cut will affect the seats that Nissan has in its Aguascalientes plant. The same company stated that this movement responds directly to the health contingency by COVID-19. Specifically, the objective would be to give « sustainability » to its operations after the negative economic impact of the crisis.

Nissan had already announced that around 20,000 jobs would be cut worldwide. At the time, he noted that most of the layoffs would be in Europe and in « developing countries. » Likewise, a plant in Barcelona was closed permanently, causing the anger of the local government and its former employees. All of these actions are part of a restructuring process that would make the Japanese automaker a smaller, more efficient brand.

Is the Nissan brand in danger in Mexico?

It should be noted that this automaker is not the only one that has recently announced cuts and layoffs worldwide. HSBC a few days ago announced that it would resume its plan to let go of 35,000 employees because of the crisis. A rival of Nissan, Renault, also left 15 thousand people on the street. Nokia, for its French unit Alcatel-Luncent, plans to cut its workforce by a third. And in Mexico, Cinemex believes that it could very soon fire its people.

Leaving 200 people unemployed, even with a reopening plan, is very difficult news to swallow. Certainly Nissan will suffer the consequences of reducing its presence within Mexico, and specifically in Aguascalientes. The local government may put more barriers in the future when it comes to permits or concessions. It also has to be added that many people in the country could generate a boycott against the automaker in retaliation.

However, there really is nothing else Nissan can do. As long as there is no better demand for cars, it will be almost impossible to restore a good level of income. This is not only linked to the reopening strategy of governments, but also to the general feeling of trust among consumers. Of course, these two solutions will take time. And it is very likely that the automaker does not have much more.

Alternatives to layoffs

During the pandemic, not all companies have focused on the same Nissan strategy to reduce financial concerns. Brands like Xbox momentarily reduced the intensity and quality of their services, so as not to overload their platforms. Companies like P&G decided to launch product lines, many focused on the new needs of users. Others, McLaren-style, cut their involvement in side projects.

While it sometimes seems that brands like Nissan have no choice but to fire their employees, there really are a couple of options to cut costs during a crisis. According to LJC Press, vacations can be forced without pay to quickly reduce the impact on finances. The WSJ notes that additional expenses, such as bonuses and pay increases, can be stopped. According to Panorama, staff salaries can also be cut.

