May 16, 2020 | 5:00 am

Marketing and advertising trends have also been impacted by COVID-19.

Among the main impacts are the decrease in the cost per click (CPC) in the regions affected by the pandemic and a significant increase in the amount of time people spend online during the pandemic, according to the Q1-2020 Report on Trends in Social Networks made by Socialbakers.

In the Mexican audience, it was detected that the number of followers of the 50 largest brand profiles on Instagram is less than the number of followers of the 50 largest profiles on Facebook.

This is quite a different story from what happens in the rest of the world, where Instagram’s audience is approximately 28% larger than Facebook’s (50 largest brand profiles on each platform). The volume of activity and user engagement are also higher on Facebook, according to the Socialbakers analysis.

In Mexico, e-commerce brands record 18.87% of their total interactions on their Facebook profiles. For their part, fashion brands receive 19.49% of their total interactions on their Instagram profiles.

In terms of organic performance on Facebook in Mexico, Live Video and Photo perform well, with 28 average post interactions for Live Video and 16 average post interactions for Photo.

While on Instagram in Mexico, the Carousel performs best with 97 average post interactions, which is 32 more than the second highest post type.

For brands in Mexico, the highest performing brand profile on Facebook is Estudihambre, with 6,479,991 interactions in 1,508 posts. Other sites that work well include Rock The Traveler and Nestle Recipes.

The profile of the best performing brands on Instagram is SHEIN Mexico, which has 1,798,098 followers and generated 4,377,304 interactions in 499 posts. Other profiles that work well include Dancing Together and LustCDMX.

As in other regions of the world currently affected by COVID-19, the Cost per Mille or CPM is also decreasing in Mexico. This presents an opportunity for brands looking to advertise now at a lower cost, according to Socialbakers.

Global picture

Followers of brand Facebook fan pages in Europe spent more time online during the month of March – every day of the week and first thing in the day, compared to previous months.

The peak time for online activity was at 20:00. and the difference became more noticeable on weekend nights, when before those people were not at home. Comparing February vs. March, maximum usage time increased 13.2% on Friday nights and 14.8% on Saturday nights.

Advertising spend and cost per click (CPC) rose in East East Asia. In this region, advertising spending increased 12.7% since the beginning of March.

While CPC increased 30.7% in the past month, returning to fall 2019 levels. This suggests, according to SocialBakers, that as other regions can control the coronavirus, ad spending may also pick up.