MEXICO – At the age of 75, Rebeca spends her hours prostrating on the sofa in her house because she has trouble breathing and can barely walk, which is why she has received the visit of a Mexico City medical brigade in charge of testing for COVID-19 in the homes of vulnerable citizens with symptoms.

The Mexican capital announced that it will redouble its efforts to track the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, expanding from 1,000 to 2,700 daily tests to detect a disease that already has almost 160,000 confirmed cases and 19,080 deaths in the country.

But not all those infected can go to health centers, either due to their age or health, and that is why the city has had brigades of doctors and chemists coming to homes for three months to extract samples and send them to the laboratory. .

FROM HOUSE TO HOUSE, WITH CAUTION

Patsy Sánchez is part of one of the brigades that track the virus in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, in the east of the capital, and that they enter some seven homes daily under strict security measures.

Upon arrival at the home of a patient suspected of having COVID-19, she and the two accompanying doctors spend more time putting on their face masks, masks, gown, and gloves than they do to extract the sample.

This is quickly obtained by inserting a long swab into the patient’s mouth and nose, which can be a little bothersome.

They are part of the mounted police in Mexico City and are in charge of ensuring social distancing. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

“Right now we transport them in a culture that preserves the sample and when we arrive we store them at the correct temperature to send it to the laboratory and do the test,” he says after leaving the home of Rebeca, the third patient he attends this day.

When leaving the house, protective equipment should be carefully removed and discarded to avoid infection.

The test result is obtained two days later and most cases are confirmed. Patsy estimates that 70% of the patients she’s sampled in the past three months have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is so because home visits are made to people who call the telephone assistance service in the capital with very evident indications: “The main symptoms are cough, fever that does not stop and difficulty breathing,” says the chemistry.

Also selected are those who cannot travel to a medical center that tests them and who have risk factors such as diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure.

FEAR INVADES PATIENTS

Rebeca received a visit from Patsy after passing these filters. Her daughter Olga says that at first they believed it was a cold but she has been coughing for five days, she hardly eats and it is so difficult to breathe that she can barely take a few steps to the bathroom.

Health workers transmit messages from family members to their patients.

“She is very spirited, she is the center of the family. Rather, she was the one who took care of the grandchildren and children, but right now she is totally down, she is eating a little and stays asleep at the table from her exhaustion,” she explains.

Olga has had to leave her husband and children at home and move these days to the humble home of her mother, who lives alone, to take care of her.

The medical brigades try to verify that the sick are accompanied, since they cannot leave the house, and they inform the relatives about the care that must be taken, since they are often unaware of the necessary hygienic measures.

But for Patsy the hardest thing is to get home and discover that the sick person who called for emergencies “has already passed away,” or to see the fear in people’s eyes when they take the sample.

“They are seen with fear and concern. Generally, fear is felt for the patient’s health because it can deteriorate from one day to the next,” he explains.

TRACKING CONTINUES BY PHONE

When a test shows a positive for COVID-19, the telephone assistance service in the capital calls the people who had contact with the patient in the last 72 hours to find out his state of health.

An official revealed that with the calculations they have made, they have managed to determine that the majority of people who carry the disease may not need medical attention, but they do infect others.

Currently there are 30 people who are dedicated to these traces, but it is planned to incorporate 1,500 operators since the city wants to do “more and more samples”, says Jorge Luis Pérez, general director of Technological Operation in the capital government.

“Being sick with COVID lends much to discrimination, we want to avoid that part,” he explains, justifying that his calls never reveal the identity of the person who tested positive.

If the patient’s contacts show symptoms, they are invited to go to one of the 117 health centers that carry out the tests or, if this is not possible, a brigade is sent to their home.

It is then that Patsy and her brigade go into action again.