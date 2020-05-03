«And here’s to you, Mr. Robinson…»

This is the first verse of the famous song by Simon & Garfunkel, which has allowed me to change the gender of the protagonist by the protagonist: Mr. Robinson.

Robinson

As you probably all already know, the well-known ex-player and current sports commentator has recently passed away Michael Robinson. Voice of those first Canal + games. Mythical voice along with the no less mythical Carlos Martínez and the icing on the soundtrack of Desafío Total in the intro of each encounter.

But although this that I have previously told you would constitute a reason by itself for an entry, this after all is a site dedicated to video games, and I want to talk about video games. Specifically from soccer managers.

My earliest memories of a soccer game where you could set up and edit its database comes from the days of Emylin Hughes Soccer (1988) on C64. In it you could edit names of players and teams, components of leagues, colors of kits, etc. The gameplay was quite good but what surprised me the most and attracted me in its time was the whole manager component that it included.

A memory in football video games

We went to the Commodore Amiga and here I have to mention several soccer titles that included a strategic component. The first would be Player Manager (1990), a version of Anco’s famous Kick Off, focused more on a player’s career in which you could control your alter ego, or the entire team, or simply dedicate yourself to the tactical part and just be the coach.

We will now continue with an absolute classic of soccer video games, Sensible Soccer (1992), specifically I will focus on the Sensible World of Soccer (1994), an absolute playable work of art of the time. In his career mode, you can run a club for 20 seasons, including a transfer market. Each team had a default 16 player roster and each player had their own individual characteristics (speed, tackle, head, end, shot, pass, and ball control).

Player prices were calculated based on their characteristics and you could buy or sell players and even request or offer a session as part of the deal. The money was obtained with the prizes obtained by the titles and positions in the different tournaments that you could play. Depending on your success, you could receive offers from other clubs to become their manager and even become a national coach, making the experience a virtually new game. All this in 1994 and with the devilish gameplay of the original Sensible Soccer.

But I have skipped a stage of this journey, something that we could say was reserved for the hardcore simulation players: the Championship Manager.

Nostalgia

Its first version was released in 1992 and it was a project conceived by the Collyer brothers in a setting typical of the early years of the video game industry where programmers created their products from the bedroom of their homes. By the way, in case you have not seen it, I recommend the documentary From Bedrooms to Billions, where it talks about all this phenomenon at the dawn of the industry.

These brothers ended up founding their own company and making Championship Manager the most popular football manager simulator from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.

It was a pure and simple simulator. You could not control the players on the field, you did not see the game on the screen, you only saw the succession of the most important events of the game reported on the interface. Of course, the number of elements included as a manager were incredible. From investing in improving the stadium to setting ticket prices, in addition to the entire player signing component… The possibilities were immense. In addition, in its initial versions it had the Premier League database. Later even a version of the Italian league came out as well as several discs of updates especially to update the player database.

The last memory in the inkwell

And I finish with PC Soccer. Although its beginnings coincided with my absolute dedication to the Sensible World of Soccer (from which I even created the team in my neighborhood by editing all my friends) and Champonship Manager at Amiga, I must admit that simply with everything that was sold in the kiosks, with that cover of the remembered Robinson, you could get an idea of ​​the distribution and repercussion of that game.

It was not until later versions that I entered to test the game itself. What most caught my attention, obviously, was the customization of the Spanish league, something I had not found in any previous manager game that I had played. Also, a decent playable component was added to this during games.

Rest in peace, Mr. Robinson

Well, this is how my vision, as always personal and lived in first person, of this world of football managers has come. I have to say that currently I don’t play any, and that almost all the ones I’ve mentioned have survived in one way or another, such as revival, remake or remaster.

Specially for you, Mr. Robinson