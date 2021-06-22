In memory of Elio Guzmán

Julio Gonzalez

Today it is ten years since we stopped having the presence of Elio Guzman. On June 22, 2011, he passed away after a long illness. Elio’s disappearance was sad news for the sport of boxing at the time.

Elio was everything in national boxing, his long experience allowed him the luxury of knowing perfectly the state of boxing.

He wanted to be a boxer in the fifties, he did several amateur fights, but a vision problem prevented him from continuing. Then he dedicated himself body and soul to teaching, being also a boxing coach and manager of many boxers, among whom are great champions, such as Uco Lastra, Carlos Hernández or Dum Dum Pacheco, among others.

He was president of the National Coaches Committee, director of the National Boxing School, Member of the AIBA Scientific Commission, FEB Professional Boxing Coordinator, International Boxing Technician and Professional Manager.

Shortly before the outcome, he commented since 2010 on Marca TV “The night of boxing”, together with Jaime Ugarte and Emilio Marquiegui, and where he surprised fans with his comments and anecdotes.

Emilio Marquiegui, Jaime Ugarte and Elio Guzmán

Time has not erased from my memory the long boxing talks until the wee hours. We would meet to eat, and when we realized it the hours were gone, and we were always talking about the same things: boxing, boxing and boxing. He spoke the same to you about ancient boxing, the old champions from before the civil war, as well as those who came after and, above all, those of his time.

One day I said to him: “Elio, do you know anything about a boxer from the thirties called Luis Logan?” He was surprised by the question and quickly he replied: “The Filipino? What do you want to know about him?” I told him that I had seen his name in an old magazine and that he had fought for a time in Spain. He knew everything about the famous Filipino puncher: he was born in Manila, but had Valencian descent. It didn’t matter who you asked. I wanted to “catch” him and he surprised me again, what a guy!

Julio González and Elio Guzmán

He was my teacher in the coaching course and who taught and advised me on how to organize the first evenings. We talked before an evening and he was always ready to advise me. For me it is still there, it is always present in my thoughts.

Goodbye, teacher.