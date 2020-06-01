The Ministry of Public Health reported almost 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus until May 30, with the fifth month of the year reporting the most positives since the national state of emergency began in March.

Bulletin 44 of May 1, corresponding to the cut of 6:00 in the afternoon, indicates that until that moment there were 7,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus.

While in bulletin 73, dated May 30, it reports 17,285 confirmed in the Dominican Republic, with 9,707 in the last four weeks.

In May 176 people died in the national territory, of the 502 reported in the last bulletin issued by Public Health.

In the fifth month of the year, 51,545 samples were taken to detect Covid-19, with a positivity rate of 18.76 percent. The total samples processed is 81,647.

The cases discarded in May were 41,838 of the total of 64,362 negative samples of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Those recovered in the last month were 9,078 and so far at least 10,559 people infected with coronavirus have been cured.

In early May, the Dominican Republic had 5,771 active cases of coronavirus. At the end of the month, assets increased with the registration of 6,224, according to Public Health bulletin 73.

In the Dominican Republic 1,960 people are in hospital isolation and 4,264 in home isolation.

Within Intensive Care Units (ICU) at least 110 patients are admitted. 58.18 percent in the health center of greater Santo Domingo, 27.27 percent in Santiago and 2.73 percent in Duarte.

The median age of the total cases is 41 years. 54.67 percent are men and 79.10 percent of the total is concentrated in 12 municipalities.

Bulletin 73 details that the provinces with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus are Santo Domingo with 4,522; National District with 4,435; Santiago with 1,465 and San Cristóbal with 1,016.

In mid-May, the Ministry of Public Health intervened in four provinces of the country, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, La Romana and Greater Santo Domingo, where major outbreaks of coronavirus infection were registered. As a result of the intervention 570 people tested positive for the virus.

Deaths

Bulletins 72 and 73 of the Ministry of Public Health indicate that only in Azua six people died of coronavirus. The total in the province is 8.

The provinces with the most deaths are Santo Domingo with 85, Duarte with 84, Santiago with 75 and the National District with 74.

By place of residence, 74.90 percent of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Salcedo and La Romana.

The median age of the deceased is 65 years. 69.72 percent are men. Among the comorbidities of the deceased, hypertension was reported with 26.49 percent and diabetes with 22.31 percent.