At the beginning of May 1995, Dunlop was the official ball, and collaborating entity, of the first Sierra Oeste Drugs No Grand Prix, promoted by K and K on the occasion of the inauguration of the municipal tennis courts of Robledo de Chavela.

Weeks before, the director of competitions for the Madrid club K and K Motor Organización, Goyo Ybort, met with Juan Manuel Sanz, at the headquarters of the Dunlop and Slazenger distributor in Madrid.

Now, 25 years later, K and K continues to celebrate their racket events with Dunlop as the official ball and exhibiting the mythical D in arrow for flag.

The Madrid club has technically promoted and organized 107 popular events, including tennis and paddle tennis, in this quarter century; 104 of them always with the Dunlop identity mark.

In total, to date, there have been 50 higher-ranking popular tournaments with Dunlop: 23 Sierra Oeste Robledo de Chavela tennis openings, 15 Historic Tennis tournaments (with wooden rackets) in, Madrid, Pájara (Fuerteventura), Robledo de Chavela, San Lorenzo de El Escorial and Valdemaqueda, 4 Ocho Raquetas master tournaments, also in the Sierra de Madrid; 4 Super Cup Paddle Robledo Sierra Oeste and 2 tennis competitions and another 2 paddle tennis competitions from the Madrid College of Quantity Surveyors at the López Maeso Real Tennis Club.

The image of the prestigious British company has also been seen in 45 other minor tennis and paddle tournaments and in 9 exhibitions of rackets with history, open to the public, in Ávila, Madrid, Pájara (Fuerteventura), Robledo de Chavela, San Lorenzo from El Escorial.

In the K and K club events, the ball models Fort, Championship, Brilliance, Tournament Pro, Tour, Tour Performance, Club and the latest Dunlop ATP have been played in tennis; and with Dunlop Pádel and Pro Pádel in this sport.

Even in tennis there were two unpublished events, when the Sierra Oeste de Robledo tournament was played one year with the new Dunlop Titanium, and another with the surprising Precision Dunlop oversize, approved by the ITF, which was 6% larger but still of weight (when questioning whether to reduce the number of services from 2 to 1).

Dunlop, created at the dawn of the 20th century in the United Kingdom, started its activity in Birmingham around the manufacture of golf balls. Already in 1936, the presence of his rackets multiplied at Wimbledon, achieving the first title. In 1977 he began to develop the racket with a truly unique injection molding system, and put it up for sale just three years later. With the entry of the nineties, Dunlop created his first paddle rackets, originally inspired by the nomenclature and colors characteristic of his legendary rackets. The blades arose from the inspiration and design of Dunlop Spain, offering constant and innovative technological systems among its extensive range.

Dunlop, who put into play the first ball developed specifically for paddle tennis, becoming number one on the market and official of the Spanish Paddle Federation; It is the most used brand of ball on the ATP Tour (21 tournaments in 2019), being the official ball of the Nitto ATP Tour Finals, Next Gen ATP Tour Finals, Australian Open, Miami Masters 1000, Monte-Carlo, Rome, Shanghai, and already at home Mutua Madrid Open and the ATP 500 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Conde de Godó Trophy.

K y K (founded in 1973) has always trusted Dunlop as a supplier of the official ball for their sporting events, in addition to bringing the brand closer to tennis players and the most popular paddle tennis players, through product tests, days of popular classes and charities, serve contests and promotions.