In Marvel they are angry with Taika Waititi for photos kissing Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora

A week ago, Taika Waititi had made headlines for pictures of him getting too comfortable with singer Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson on the balcony of his Bondi home in Sydney. It didn’t take long for the media to share the images and all three became trending on Twitter for obvious reasons, but it was a matter of time before it was known that the folks at Marvel Studios weren’t too happy about something like this being released, especially when the filmmaker is working on one of his next films.

According to information from the Daily Telegraph, the executives of the studio that handles the Marvel Cinematic Universe films were not entirely impressed by the photographs because, according to what an insider said, the studio was aware of the fame of “partygoer” of Taika waititi, but that nobody is happy to know that a person associated with their franchise has been involved in this type of situation and in a public way, so they have not been slow to reprimand the director of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The report indicates that said informant said that the behavior exhibited in the photographs is not exactly the image that the studio seeks to project in relation to one of its largest franchises and that although they already knew that this 45-year-old director loves to party, what you see in the photos is something that the heads of Marvel, and surely those of Disney, consider as having crossed the line. Media such as The Independent have tried to contact a representative of the study, but have not received a response.

The photographs, unsurprisingly, went viral on the internet in a matter of minutes. Taika waititi Y Tessa thompson are in Sydney, Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s fourth film in the MCU, where the filmmaker is once again in charge of what will be one of the most ambitious projects in the franchise so far. Thompson is known for her role as Valkyrie, which she first played in Thor: Ragnarok – 92% that hit theaters in 2017, which also had Waititi as project director.

We do not know if something else will happen later in this regard, at least in what has to do with Waititi. Despite the popularity of this filmmaker today, his presence on the Internet has also caused conflicts with some people because certain things that he has said as a joke are not seen in the same way by others. You don’t have to look far to remember what happened to James Gunn, who lost his job in 2018 after many tweets were found with “jokes” related to bullying and pedophilia.

Contrary to what many believe, the culture of cancellation does not exist and that is proven by the fact that he was quickly hired by Warner Bros. to direct The Suicide Squad, and after a while he got his job back at Marvel, where he is now will be in charge of making the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%. Thus, it is possible that with Taika Waititi things will not go beyond a warning, or at least not for the moment.

Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder It has already ended in Australia according to what Screen Rant indicates. Being one of the nations that has best controlled the pandemic, it became possible for the studio to continue with the Thor film, whose filming had begun in January of this year and it is known that the actors who return to their characters have joined the appearances by others such as Melissa McCarthy and Russell Crowe.

