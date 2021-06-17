In Marvel Studios they are a little lost with the success of Disney Plus

The world of streaming is so different from that of cinema that for now Marvel Studios is not sure how to quantify the success of its series on Disney Plus.

Marvel studios has already premiered three series in Disney Plus as they are WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Loki, they are also preparing What If…?, She-hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret invasion. Therefore, it could be said that its commitment to streaming is very clear. Since you can also see all the movies of your Cinematic Universe. But for now it is not very clear how to know if something is successful or not.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios, he regrets because he cannot check perfectly if people are watching his series or not. Since in streaming there is no Neilsen rating as in traditional television. Since each platform decides whether to publish the data or not.

“I am still learning and solving. It’s a whole new world… As far as I know, there really are no Nielsen ratings for streaming. I have not been given any Nielsen ratings for a broadcast series. All the different streaming services have access to their own information, but they don’t share it that easily with the public or between services… We knew what box office success meant, that was very clear. There were numbers to compare it to. One sign is the social discussion of the reviews, that has been useful ”.

Loki is the biggest hit to date.

The series of Marvel studios starring Loki (Tom Hiddleston) 890,000 homes could be seen at its premiere, becoming the largest Disney Plus. This number is even higher than the 686,000 households in which it was seen Cruella, the 655,000 households of WandaVision and the 759,000 households in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Soon they will also release Black widow on Disney Plus and it will be an important moment to know if Marvel studios continue with that strategy of betting on cinema and streaming at the same time or not.