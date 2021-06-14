“In March something broke and Luis Enrique and Ramos were wrong”

In the Sanhedrin of Sports Carousel, of the string SER, there was talk of the absence of Sergio Ramos in the National Team and some keys were given to understand it. Javier Herráez explained what happened: “In March, something broke and Luis Enrique and Sergio Ramos were wrong. Ramos did not go with his team to Vigo to go with the National Team. He played the first part of a game in which it was obvious that he was not there, and Luis Enrique made a mistake by giving him three minutes to add one more game with Spain. For me, there something broke that with time we will end up knowing “.

Ramos’ environment, annoying

Herráez He spoke of the disappointment of Sergio Ramos, since he understood that the phrase that the coach told him 15 days before invited to think about his presence: “The feeling around Sergio Ramos is that if they coincide in the Di Stéfano box, Sergio Ramos, injured, and Luis Enrique 15 days from the list and he says: ‘Hey, I want to see you at the top.’ Ramos understands that He is going to take him to the Eurocup, and when the Federation leaks that he is going to call him the day before, Sergio Ramos, who is not a fool, thinks that he is not going to take him. The call was cordial. Ramos is very touched, very hurt. Luis Enrique has nailed him, is what Sergio Ramos understands. Each one will have their version. In 2006, with Luis Aragonés, Xavi and Raúl were endured and waited and in 2010, Vicente del Bosque put Fernando Torres on. He will be there or he will not be, but it is Luis Enrique’s decision, but the environment does not play. The one who goes is Sergio Ramos and he understands that Luis Enrique has nailed it “.

Unsustainable pressure

Precisely, also in the Sanhedrin of Sports Carousel, Antón Meana He expressed this opinion about the Madridista in his relationship with the Federation: “There is discomfort in the Federation with the environment of Ramos And seeing how the concentration has developed, with the positive of Busquets and Llorente, the team confined in case there were more positives and seeing the noise of the parallel bubble and the people who have called and those who have not, they believe that it would have been a mistake bring Ramos. Because, even if it was not 100%, his environment would have pressured the media for him to play tomorrow and that the noise would have been unsustainable “.