After seven years in charge of a magazine that knew how to find the tone, Mariana Fabbiani decided to lower the blind of Mariana’s diary (He said goodbye to the screen on December 30, 2019) to prove himself in entertainment. And, from what was seen in the debut, the change did not hurt: she was comfortable in handling Mamushka’s complex reins, which began this Monday, June 1 at 6:49 p.m., by El Trece.

Announced for 6:45 pm, the debut started 4 minutes later, so that, one minute later, he was already playing. And that data is not a minor detail, since the entertainment cycles that land in Argentina usually consume a long stretch of their first broadcast to explain their mechanics.. And then boredom looms. This was not the case.

Here, Fabbiani presented the basic rules, at 10 mamushkas (almost all with several mini mamushkas inside) on which the game revolves and at 18.50 the couple of the day was already in the center of the study. “From here we will try to bring you joy,” was part of the driver’s initial greeting, in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine.

Marcelo and Ivana, the first participants. They talked about their daughter and her dreams.

The good intention of “playing games” also complicated somewhat the understanding – at the beginning – of the rules. But, as the program progressed, the viewer could surely begin to follow in his footsteps. The format that Mandarina produces in Argentina (the same Mariana’s diary, commanded by Fabbiani’s husband, Mariano Chihade) is Israeli and has already been tested in Great Britain and Spain.

Unlike other dance money entertainment cycles, in Mamushka only one couple participates per day, with the chance of taking up to two million pesos, in a combination of questions of general interest and high doses of chance.

The debuting couple was that of the marriage of Ivana and Marcelo, who he left with 500 thousand pesos in his pocket, with which they can fulfill the dream of finishing building their house and buying a puppy for their daughter.

Inside “the girls”, called, for example, Anushka, Betushka and Elenushka (the latter with conjunctural chinstrap), there may be a prize or pure smoke.

Agile, emotional (luckily, without cloying as it sometimes happened in Who wants to be a millionaire?, who was on Telefe) and entertaining, Mamushka He had a good start for the times that are running on Argentine TV: he started with 6.6 rating points, to climb to a peak of 7.7, which, however, did not allow him to beat the Turkish cans of Telefe: Orphans and Elif.

