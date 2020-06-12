NAVALCARNERO. Smiles and tears resurfaced at the Centro Casaverde de Navalcarnero nursing home on the outskirts of Madrid, when residents received their first visits since they had to be interrupted in March.

Faced at the opposite ends of two large tables joined to ensure adequate sanitary distance, Pepa Plaza and her mother Josefa Vila enjoyed an emotional reunion.

“Through video calls, I saw that she was fine, but now I’ve already seen her,” said Plaza, who was wearing a mask. “The only thing that is wrong is that I can’t go over there and kiss him and hug him.”

Her mother was smiling as a nurse from the residence showed her a video of her grandchildren in the kitchen of her home.

“It is like a dream come true,” said Vila. “Because of course, when you’re away you don’t see them. It comes to your mind: ‘will they have slipped?’, ‘Will they have fallen somewhere?'”.

Before they can access the facilities, visitors sign a statement confirming that they do not have symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19) and also that they have not contacted anyone who has them. Staff members take their temperature and disinfect their hands and shoes.

Once inside, visitors must follow the signs and stay two meters away from their relatives.

An exception to the tragic scene repeated in numerous residences in the Community of Madrid, the Casaverde Center has only been slightly affected by the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc with many elderly centers in the country.

There are no official estimates of the national number of deaths from Covid-19 in Spanish nursing homes, but Madrid authorities reported that some 6,000 residents of nursing homes have died with symptoms of the disease since the outbreak began, about 11 percent of the population prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

But unfortunately not everyone was able to see their relatives again.

According to data from the Spanish Ministry of Health, so far 19,481 older people have lost their lives with symptoms of the disease.

Thus, those who died in nursing homes would be equivalent to 71.8 percent of the total officially notified by the Ministry of Health, as detailed by Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE).

The communities in Spain that report the most deaths in this sector of the population are Madrid and Catalonia. Between the two, they accumulate more than 10,000 deaths.

In the Spanish capital there are more than 700 nursing homes with a total of 5,975 deceased with the virus or with symptoms of Covid-19 disease.

Of the total, 1,253 deaths correspond to cases confirmed by PCR and 4,722 to cases with compatible symptoms, according to a report provided by the Ministry of Social Policies.

In Catalonia, the deceased rise to 4,882 cases, which represents 73 percent of deaths in that community. The Department of Health reported that there are 14,157 people diagnosed with coronavirus in nursing homes.

The same government of the Iberian country reports that there are 5,457 residences for older adults in that nation.