In love with life, Natti Natasha before giving birth

The beautiful singer Dominican Natti Natasha is living the last days of her pregnancy and does not stop sharing every moment that she lives with her fiancé Raphy Pina who are more than in love with this stage.

Recently Raphy Pina, who is known for being Daddy Yankee’s manager, commented yesterday, Tuesday, April 20, that he is “awaiting” the decision of a federal judge so that he can modify some conditions for a criminal case and be allowed travel to the Dominican Republic for the birth of her daughter with the singer.

It is worth mentioning that the accusation against Pina, who is also the manager of his fiancée, refers to an FBI raid on April 1, 2020 of a property of the also music producer in Caguas, a municipality near San Juan.

I am waiting for the judge to make his decision, and calmly, doing things as they are and following the guidelines, “said Pina in an interview with Efe, while waiting for the decision of Judge Francisco Besosa, of the Federal Court of San Juan.

The accusatory statement indicates that Pina possessed pistols, rifles, rifles and ammunition for them, including a Gl9ck model 19, 9mm caliber, and a Smith and Wesson pistol, model SD40, caliber .40 and ammunition.

However, according to a member of Pina’s work team, he had not lived in the house for almost nine months, so he was not present at the time of the procedure.

On the other hand, the singer Natti Natasha, who is premiering with her song “Ram Pam Pam” with the famous singer Becky G, delighted his followers by dancing to the rhythm of his single in the middle of his celebration for the launch of his new collaboration.

On a yacht on the beaches of Miami, United States, where she resides, and wearing quite comfortable clothes, the artist showed her followers her great happiness for the premiere of her song by moving her hips and showing off her advanced pregnancy.

Wepaaaaa to dancerrr ”, he wrote in the description of the publication on his Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment, the Dominican is in her 35th week, thus being on the doorstep of receiving her little girl, whom she still does not have a defined name for and who with the help of her partner Raphy Pina have asked her millions of fans with name suggestions for your baby.

The baby will be a good dancer “,” God bless you Natti “,” beautiful “,” beautiful “,” what a great song they just released “,” how beautiful “,” breaking “,” beautiful “,” so beautiful “, “What a beautiful mom” were some of the comments.

In fact, Natti recently touched thousands of her fans after being recorded by Raphy Pina when her baby was surprisingly moving in her tummy.

The businessman was in charge of sharing the tender moment and video through his official Instagram account, where he focused the camera on the artist’s huge belly, who wore his pajamas and his underwear.

It should be noted that among the names that Natti Natasha was sent in a recent publication are, Nara (Combination of Natti and Raphy), Natiushka, Nathaly, Nasya, Nattimar, Natalia, Freya, Bella, Antonella, Ariel, Emma Alexandra, Sandra, Petronila, Amelia, Rafaela, Valentina, Mía, Sofía and many more.

Now we only have to wait a few days to finally meet the little offspring that she carries inside her womb, because without a doubt she will be a little person very loved by millions of people around the world.