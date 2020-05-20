The movie ‘In Love’ (1946), starring María Félix and Pedro Armendáriz, can be seen for free through the website Photographic MX.

‘Enamorada’ was one of Don Emilio Fernández’s most personal films, and seen from the perspective of the passing of time, without a doubt one of his most emblematic works (available at Fotográfica).

It was also the first collaboration between Emilio and one of the most famous divas of the Mexican Gold Cinema, María Félix, with whom he would later return to work in films such as Río Escondido (1947), Maclovia (1948), Reportaje (1953) and El Rapture (1953).

It is a Mexican film that began filming on July 8, 1946 and premiered on December 25, 1946 at the Alameda Cinema. Written and directed by Emilio «El Indio» Fernández and photographed by Gabriel Figueroa.

In times of revolution, the Zapatista troops of General José Juan Reyes take the quiet and conservative city of Cholula, Puebla. While confiscating the assets of the wealthy people, General Reyes falls in love with the beautiful, rich and strong-willed Beatriz Peñafiel, daughter of one of the most important men in Cholula.

This is how the initial contempt that Beatriz feels towards the revolutionary gives way to curiosity and, finally, to a deep and authentic love.

Where can I ‘In Love’?

The classic revolutionary film ‘In love’ can be enjoyed for free through the Photographic page, the website that protects the photographic and visual video archive of Fundación Televisa.

Among the multiple international awards for this production are the nomination for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1947; best cinematography for Gabriel Figueroa at the same festival; and best photography at the Brussels Festival, Belgium in 1947.

In Mexico, he won the Ariel Prize (1947) for the best film; best actress for María Félix; best director for Emilio Fernández, and Pedro Armendáriz was nominated for best actor.

Photographic Quarantine: cycle of Classics of Mexican Cinema

When talking about classics in Mexican cinema, we go back to a golden age in which great films were made. They were years when great characters were born, great stars shone and stories remained that marked more than a generation.

Thanks to technology and the Internet, being able to see these jewels of Mexican cinema is possible and during the quarantine due to the COVID-19 disease it is even more possible.

“Photographic Quarantine” is an initiative of the Televisa Foundation that aims to spread its Collection and Archive and bring people, from their homes, their artistic and cultural heritage.

Thanks to this initiative, the public can enjoy for free a selection of 12 films (divided into three cycles of four films each), owned by Televisa.

Each movie will be available for one week. Likewise, each classics of Mexican cinema have been carefully selected for their cinematographic quality, and their historical and cultural importance in shaping national cinema.

In addition, this cycle will be accompanied by presentations through Facebook live where a specialist will comment on the films and give some clues to understand them and assess their importance for Mexican cinema.

We share the calendar so you don’t miss them:

From May 20 to 27 – Enamorada (Emilio “el Indio” Fernández, 1946).

From May 27 to June 3 – Tender zucchini Oh what nice legs! (Gilberto Martínez Solares, 1948)

From June 3 to 10 – Two types of care (Ismael Rodríguez, 1952)

