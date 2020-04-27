Léo Chaves led a live this Sunday (26th) and before singing the song ‘Jéssica’, in which Rafa Kalimann participated in the clip, praised the influencer. ‘Rafa is in the final, and it’s not because she participated in my video. I know her, she is incredible, she has a supportive action, a very nice behavior. She’s a different girl. In addition to being very beautiful ‘, she said, making the fans vibrate

In a solo career, Léo Chaves made a live this Sunday (26) and stirred the web by asking for votes for Rafa Kalimann, who after Babu Santana’s departure from the reality show is one of the three finalists of the attraction alongside Thelma and Manu Gavassi. “Rafa is in the final, and it is not because she participated in my video. I know her, she is incredible, she has a supportive action, a very nice behavior. She is a different girl. In addition to being very beautiful”, she commented, leaving euphoric netizens. “Leo Chaves hitting on Rafa Kalimann live. Incredible”, commented a fan. “Léo Chaves now on the live talking beautifully about Rafa”, vibrated another. “Is it really happening?” Asked another follower.

Rafa Kalimann lived a supposed romance with Léo Chaves

As soon as he joined “Big Brother Brasil 20”, Rafa Kalimann was identified as Léo Chaves’ affair by columnist Léo Dias. The influencer’s press office, however, denied the information. “Rafa joined the program single. Recently, they recorded a clip together. She participated in the clip for his new song that will be released soon,” he told Purepeople at the time. In August 2019, Victor’s brother ended his marriage after 14 years of union with Tatiana Sbrana.

Rafa Kalimann listens to music from ex at ‘BBB’ and praises

Also on Sunday, the production of ‘BBB’ put music for the finalists. From the kitchen, Rafa Kalimann heard “Ex in love” by her ex-husband, Rodolfo. The sister went running to tell the confinement companions that it was the sertanejo who was singing and, in the end, thanked for having heard the sound. “How cute! Thanks for putting it on.”

Mari Gonzalez gets angry with criticism from Rafa Kalimann

During almost the entire reality show, Rafa Kalimann and Mari Gonzalez were on opposite sides. But when they were in the final stretch, the digital influencers approached and praised themselves a lot. However, after being eliminated from the program, Jonas’ girlfriend was taken by surprise to learn that Rafa criticized her during the reality show. “Rafa said that everything about you is false. That you are different, that your expression is false. She and Pyong [Lee]”, said Jonas.” She is ridiculous, badly loved, but the edition did not show that “, guaranteed some friends who received Mari outside the house. Shocked, the influencer was amused only to learn that Anitta invited her to sleep in your home. “Anitta, for God’s sake, woman of heaven, we are going to roll the raba together”, he had fun.

