Felipe Araújo couldn’t hold back his tears when he remembered his brother, Cristiano Araújo, during a live-show this Friday (24). The sertanejo recalled the advice he received from the musician and stated that a concert at a distance from him would be the record holder. Already in relaxed moments, Felipe imitated Silvio Santos and threw himself in the pool with his girlfriend, model Estella Defant

Felipe Araújo was thrilled during live to remember his brother, Cristiano Araújo, who died after a serious car accident in 2015 and was often honored by his family. In the distance show, the sertanejo played “Cê que Sabe” and “É com Ela que estou”, two successes by Cristiano, and he couldn’t hold back his tears. The artist also recalled the advice he received from his brother. “How many times has he pulled my ear and taught me to be exactly as I am today,” he recalled.

‘Cristiano’s live would beat all records’

The boyfriend of the model Estella Defant, with whom he engaged in the relationship in January, said that he has been receiving messages from fans imagining shows over the internet from his brother. “‘Can you imagine if I had a Cristiano Araújo live today?’, I keep thinking the same things as you. I’m sure it would be everyone’s favorite. Besides being a great singer, a great musician, he was the funniest person I’ve ever met “, Felipe pointed out. “He was the most good, charismatic person. His live was going to break all records,” he added.

Felipe and his girlfriend fell into the pool

Still during the distance show, the sertanejo interpreted hits like “Atrasadinha” and “A Mala é Falsa”. And he showed his versatility by singing pagodas from groups like Só Pra Contrariar. After being heard on other lives like Sandy & Junior’s, “Evidências” also won a turn. In a more relaxed moment, Felipe imitated Silvio Santos and jumped in the pool with his girlfriend, practically repeating what Ludmilla did hours before in his presentation.

Singer received his father and drank live

During the presentation at his farm in Goiás, Felipe received his father, João Reis, and drank a few glasses. The artist ended up sending a message to Conar, the body that oversees advertising in Brazil. This occurred after the entity received complaints from the public for the Gusttavo Lima show, which also drank alcohol at the presentation. Conar claimed that the live was available to all types of public without age restrictions. After collecting donations for those affected by Covid-19, the “Ambassador” stated that he would no longer do this type of show. Days later, Andressa Suita’s husband denied that he would schedule another live for this Monday (27th).

Felipe gave ‘scold’ when receiving a call during live

With his unique good humor, the countryman took a moment from the show to make a video call, but was surprised by friends who started calling him. Felipe did not fail to “scold” the calls. “Don’t mind, what a disgrace!” Shot little Miguel’s father, who was just 1 year old.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

