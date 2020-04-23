Minister of Justice warned that he will step down if the president imposes a new name to command the Federal Police

President Jair Bolsonaro ignored the possible departure of the Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, in a weekly live on Facebook this Thursday, 23. “It will be a quick live and the topic of the moment. Emergency aid,” announced Bolsonaro on start of the live broadcast with the participation of the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães.

President Jair Bolsonaro during live broadcast on his Facebook page

Photo: Facebook / Reproduction / Estadão

Earlier, Moro warned Bolsonaro that he will leave the government if the president imposes a new name for the Federal Police command, currently occupied by Maurício Valeixo.

The president has not yet commented on the possible departure of the minister in any social network. Upon arriving at Alvorada in the late afternoon of this Thursday, he avoided commenting on the matter.

Bolsonaro avoided commenting on controversial coronavirus issues during the broadcast. In one of the few moments that dealt with the subject, he again said that employment has always been a concern. “You can’t imagine how much I got from the Brazilian media. That story: life you don’t recover, economy recovers.”

The president also commented on the processes he is responding in and out of the country. “I am being accused of genocide because I am defending a different thesis from the World Health Organization,” said Bolsonaro, adding that the WHO president is not a doctor.

