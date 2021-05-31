In Lithuania they have opened a Portal that connects with Poland | Technology

It may remind you of the Stargate series, and it’s completely intentional. The first Portal has been opened in Lithuania, and it won’t be the last …

We have had a very hard year of physical and social isolation, but also political. Presidents obsessed with separating people, communities and countries into Us and Them, in a return to tribalism that takes us back 500 years in time.

Lithuanian artist and entrepreneur Benediktas Gylys believes in a world where we are all part of the same ocean, and we must recover that union between cities, communities and countries, that we have lost.

That is why he has created a Portal linking the cities of Vilnius, in Lithuania, and Lublin in Poland, 605 km away. You can see it in this video:

What is Portal? Well basically, a way to communicate to two cities, in real time. It resembles the portals so common in science fiction series and video games, from Stargate to the Portal video game, although unfortunately teleportation has had to be left for later …

Portal is a huge circular statue that has a large screen, and a camera. It is connected in real time and permanently with another Portal in another city, via Internet.

Thanks to the camera and the huge circular screen, the inhabitants of the two cities can communicate, chat and, ultimately, establish a union between peoples and cultureseven if they don’t speak the same language.

It is true that, after all, it’s like a video call with a giant screenBut the fact that the cameras are in the middle of a big city square, open 24 hours a day to everyone, changes the perspective.

“Humanity faces many life-threatening challenges, be it social polarization, climate change or economic problems. However, if you look closely, the cause of these challenges is not a lack of brilliant scientists, activists, leaders, knowledge or technology. It is tribalism, a lack of empathy and a narrow perception of the world, which is often limited to our national borders, “explains Benediktas Gylys on the Vilnius City Council website.

“That is why we have decided to give life to the idea of ​​PORTAL: it is a bridge that unifies and an invitation to overcome prejudices and disagreements that belong to the past. It is an invitation to go beyond the We and Them”.

There are already planned two new portals, between the cities of Reykjavik (Iceland) and Vilnius, and between Vilnius and London. You have more information on the Portal Cities website.