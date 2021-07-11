In limbo, your second dose

MEXICO CITY.

Mariana Solís, 65, represents one of the 24 thousand 72 Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination or Immunization (ESAVI) officially notified until July 1 by the Ssa.

In his proof of vaccination and in an official letter filled out by doctors of said agency, the event of the adverse reaction to the vaccine against covid-19 was established; however, no one is following up on your case yet. On the phone that appears to report an adverse event, only a machine answers.

After Mariana had an allergic reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine and was treated by a team of five doctors in the office at her vaccination site, her receipt stated that she was not suitable for the second dose of this same vaccine and had to be from another pharmaceutical company.

Mariana is allergic to various medications, such as penicillin and its derivatives and is a carrier of epinephrine.

Medical providers may prescribe autoinjectable epinephrine to a patient at risk for a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis).

I had my first dose on May 2, at the Mexico University Center (CUM), and I am from the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, so the vaccine was AstraZeneca. Everything was perfect, the people were very friendly, the logistics were excellent. They moved me to the area where I have to wait 30 minutes to see if there was any reaction and after 2-3 minutes my eyes started to water. I know that it is one of the first symptoms when I start to have an allergy. My husband was next to me and they were watching me, he asked me ‘Mariana, are you feeling okay?’ and I answered ‘no, I don’t feel well, my throat is closing,’ “he recalled in an interview with Excelsior.

They immediately took her to a room at the CUM, set up as an office for a team of five doctors to attend to.

They gave me loratadine and waited 15 minutes for it to take effect. As the effect did not pass me and I was more and more throat clearing, the doctors told me “take one of yours, which my allergist sends me.”

The five doctors were already watching and prepared for anaphylactic shock.

Her pressure was still unstable, suddenly it was 130, then it was 180 and then it dropped to 86, for which they left the baumanometer on her arm to monitor her.

The group leader of the doctors pointed to two paramedics and told me ‘here are the ambulances so that I can take you to one of the medical services you have, either ISSSTE (for teacher) or Social Security (for pensioner), ”he said.

They warned Mariana that if the allergic reaction with the medication prescribed by her family allergist did not pass within five minutes, she would inject epinephrine.

Fortunately, the medication began to work and my pressure values ​​began to stabilize in the normal range (120-80) and epinephrine was no longer necessary ”.

The doctors who treated her at the CUM, before taking her out of the facility in a wheelchair, wrote in the document “Reaction, then an asterisk and underlined Adverse Event and later, not suitable for Astrazeneca / Pfizer”. In addition to officially registering the adverse event with her CURP, a document that her husband signed.

Until July 1, 24 thousand 62 ESAVI have been registered in a vaccinated population of 46 million 435 thousand 649, which represents an incidence of 0.52 for every thousand doses applied.

Of the 24 thousand 62 ESAVIs, 16 thousand 755 were with Pfizer-BioNTech; 3,760, with AstraZeneca; one thousand 163, with Sinovac; 399, with Sputnik V; thousand 250, with Cansino; 712, with Janssen, 14 unknown and 19 vaccinated abroad.

I had the second dose, I knew they could not give me AstraZeneca, but I went to the PEPSI Center to find out what was next. They took me to a doctor named Almanza, I think she was the head of a group of doctors who were at the PEPSI Center. He replied that if I had had a reaction with AstraZeneca then Pfizer could also provoke me another one, that that was not guaranteed, and that they only offered me the second AstraZeneca, after all there was an ambulance to transfer when I started to put wrong. Very contemptuous, very despotic, ”said Mariana.

So Mariana Solís asked to locate through her CURP, her adverse event, where there was also a record that she was not suitable for Astra; However, they responded to him in the PEPSI, that they did not have time for that “because we are saturated” and it could take hours to find him.

Mariana has been talking to the number on her vaccination receipt for more than two months, who told her to call to follow up on her adverse event, at 800-00-44-800 of the Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit; However, almost always a mailbox answers and says that it is full, on some other occasions, a machine, but never an operator or health worker.

The only thing I am asking the Ministry of Health is that there be follow-up, which in my case there was not. We do not exist for them. I speak for those who had an adverse event like me, who no longer know where else to turn. I live with panic, because I am elderly and I am not vaccinated and I need to start my vaccination schedule with Pfizer, which was the one that they themselves indicated that I could only wear, I no longer know what to do ”.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ