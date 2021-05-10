“In Leipzig I feel at home”

05/10/2021

On at 19:16 CEST

Martí Grau

The Spanish winger and former Barça player, Dani Olmo admits he wants to continue his career at RB Leipzig. In an interview for the official channel of the German club, Olmo claimed to feel very happy in his second year in Germany. “I’m very happy with how things went this season, I’m really at home in Leipzig and looking forward to the next few years here.“.

Since his arrival in the summer of 2019, the soccer player from 23 years He already feels like a fundamental part of the squad. “I can feel that now I have become an important part of the team. I also took the step towards the national team, that makes me incredibly proud“.

Second Cup final in its history

Next Thursday RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will play the DFB-Pokal final, second in the club’s history after falling in 2019 against Bayern Munich (3-0).

Two years later, Olmo sees it as an incredible opportunity for RB Leipzig to clinch a major first title. “We have this great opportunity, the first to win a great title for RB Leipzig. The team is ready and focused and I am convinced that we can achieve it“.

In a very good season, the player sees how the team begins to opt for great trophies. “In the league we can still have the best season in the club’s history. I would say that we have improved a lot as a team and we will do so to take more steps together next season.“.

Uncertain future

Olmo wanted to emphasize his goal to remain at RB Leipzig, where he believes that all team members are fully committed. “Everyone is waiting for the cup final. Everyone is fully focused and ready to play“Last season, the Germans reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Although nothing indicates that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season, Olmo does not close doors to what may happen. “I’ll deal with the new season later. But changes are part of football, so I’m not worried “.