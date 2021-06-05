In leather !, Galilea Montijo celebrates 48 more beautiful than ever in Hoy | Instagram

Although this Saturday, June 5, is the birthday of the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, Galilea MontijoIt was from the program on Friday that the cuddles began for the also actress, who wore leather.

The famous beauty and one of the most beloved faces on the Televisa morning show chose a very special outfit to show off her beauty in all splendor this special day. Galilea Montijo dressed in a black leather top that highlighted her charms and accompanied it with a jacket and pants with a rather youthful style, as she mixed rips and sequins.

The wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias She also looked quite elegant with the collected hairstyle that they made for the occasion and a quite natural makeup. The Televisa star did not hesitate to share a photograph of her outfit on her official Instagram account.

The photo shared by Gali 22 hours ago has received more than 50 thousand reactions on the famous social network, the companion of Andrea Legarreta accompanied the publication with only a “Friday” and a star.

The followers and friends of the television presenter took advantage of the comment box to congratulate the pre-birthday girl and share emojis and compliments for this beautiful woman. Laura Bozzo said she wanted the star’s outfit.

Today, social networks have dressed in love and congratulations to Galilea Montijo, who has proudly shared some of the congratulations they have made; definitely the favorite was a Sebastian Yatra recording.

Galilea Montijo reaches 48 years of age with a consolidated career in Mexican television, many will remember her on Vida TV next to the beloved Héctor Sandarti, she was also part of some soap operas, but her consolidation found her as the titular host of the Hoy Program, next to Andrea Legarreta.

Gali, Andrea and Raúl Araiza have gone through various seasons and producers of the morning for being one of the most beloved faces on the small screen; Even recently, the producer Reynaldo López assured that El Negrito will be the next Chabelo, this due to the years he has been in the morning star of Televisa.