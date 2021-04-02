In leather! Celia Lora wears Selena Quintanilla style | Instagram

What Selena Quintanilla and in leather! Celia Lora surprised her followers by showing off in the purest style of the Queen of TexMex, Selena Quintanilla Pérez on her official Instagram account. The mexican playmate chose for a photo shoot an outfit that will be difficult to forget for many as it looks really beautiful.

In the style of the interpreter of Biri Biri Bom Bom, Celia lora posed for the mischievous lens showcasing her pronounced curves and charming eyes for social media. The photograph was shared on his official Instagram account.

For the occasion, the Boss from Acapulco Shore chose a completely black leather wardrobe, very tight leggings and a more than flirtatious bodysuit with a pronounced neckline that became accomplices of the MTV star’s beauty.

Alex and Celia Lora’s daughter complemented the outfit with a cap of Selena’s taste, marine type, but also leather and black, which gave an air of sophistication and beauty to the also actress. A discreet makeup and a few small accessories and the photography became a work of art.

This image was published 22 hours ago on Celia Lora’s official Instagram account and has exceeded 100,000 reactions on the famous social network. Celia knows that words are unnecessary for her beauty and that is why she only placed black hearts to describe the image.

The followers of the owner of the Love Office of MTV They did not take long to fill their comment box with emojis, hearts and compliments for their star, who has been very active on social networks lately.

In recent months, the followers of the daughter of the TRI idols have had Internet users captivated with their content to Ignacia Michelson’s lake. It seems that Internet users are fascinated with the idea of ​​seeing Lora with another woman in a more than affectionate plane.

Nacha and Celia Lora have made a perfect team and that is why they are constantly making videos as a couple from the room or other places to the delight of their most fervent and exclusive followers. Surely there will be many more collaborations of this spectacular duet. Meanwhile, the beautiful Celia continues to invite Internet users to join her exclusive content page in which she assures that she responds to their chats and gives them more of her and her imposing anatomy.