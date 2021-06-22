In leather and thin garment Galilea Montijo returns to Hoy | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley, Marisol González, Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona etc., presenter Galilea Montijo, reappeared again in the Today program in an outfit that sets new trends.

Galilea Montijo said goodbye to swimsuits and sunny days on the beach after this Monday he resumed his work in the morning where he arrived, leaving the plaza with a more casual outfit but enough to capture everyone’s attention.

It was in one of the recent sessions that the “tapathy“In which his proposal from last Monday is appreciated, the day he returned again to the set of the program after the days of leave granted by the production headed by Andrea Rodríguez Doría.

“Gali“, who shared the moment with his followers, appears in one of the forum spaces with a fur outfit and thin garments that revealed part of his charms under the blouse.

In a thin white blouse and black leather pants, Montijo Torres was applauded by his followers and friends of the collaborator of various variety and reality shows.

The remembered presenter of productions including “Hoy”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “I stand up”, “Vida Tv”, “How much do you want to lose?”, Among many others added 52. 256 I like it in the snapshot which he accompanied with a message in which he read: Saint Monday.

It’s that I love you, I adore your clothes I love you look beautiful, Your outfit is always perfect, But how beautiful you are, the most beautiful happy day blessings take care, pretty baby, I arriveoo, I arrive, I arrive, the Queen of the TV arrives, Beautiful as always, you were already missing in the program, good that you are back.

They were just some of the messages they dedicated to the beautiful host who finally returned to production to resume her position as the main host of Hoy, in addition to the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy section.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres returned to the broadcast after spending a week in a heavenly place in Baja California Sur and it was the same one who shared with her faithful followers one of her last days in this place with a photo in which she appears in a long dress that highlighted her voluptuous curves

Next to a statue, Galilea Montijo posed in what was “his last night in Los Cabos” under a ceiling of lights and a chic beach outfit, which he completed with a hat and small accessories.

Did you miss your companions?

At the beginning of the broadcast, the actress of “El Premio Mayor”, “La Verdad Oculta”, etc., spoke about how much she missed the forum she shared every morning with her morning companions. “I’m back. I missed you very much. A lot of vacation, but enough was enough,” greeted the 48-year-old driver.

Similarly, the businesswoman and owner of the “Latingal” clothing line received a warm welcome from her colleagues at the contest’s judging table made up of Latin Lover, Lolita Cortés, and Andrea Legarreta, who warmly received the Montijo.

My dear Gali, we miss you too, said the actor and model. While the stage actress and singer shared how much she missed her.

Andrea, for her part, was not afraid to affectionately call her friend and driving midwife: “Morenaza de fuego, we miss you.”

As for Andrea Legarreta, the emotion could not be less since for no one the excellent relationship that exists between both presenters is a secret.

It was last Friday when the program team said goodbye to Anette Michel, who replaced Galilea Montijo Torres during her days of absence.