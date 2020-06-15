Covid-19: which countries have the most cases in Latin America? 0:33

. – Coronavirus-related cases and deaths in Latin America are increasing faster than anywhere else in the world.

Mexico

The country reported 2,999 cases of coronavirus on Monday, with a total of 120,102, according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll rose to 14,053, 354 more than Sunday’s total.

Peru

The Ministry of Health registered 3,181 new cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 199,696. Peru also registered 106 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,571.

Brazil

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 15,654 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 707,412. Brazil also confirmed 679 new deaths from covid-19 on Monday, bringing the country’s total deaths to 37,134.

Brazil has registered the second highest number of cases worldwide, behind the United States.

Highest peak in global cases

Sunday marked the majority of covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in a single day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference in Geneva on Monday.

“Yesterday, over 136,000 cases were reported, most in a single day so far,” said Tedros. “Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mainly in the Americas and South Asia.”