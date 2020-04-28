Toshiro Mifune had already ended his partnership with Akira Kuroswa – they broke during the filming of O Barba Ruiva, in 1965 -, when another great director came up with the proposal for what would be the biggest role of his career, perhaps the masterpiece of all Japanese cinema. Many people will be able to contest the statement, feel uncomfortable by it. Those who disagree have every right to kick, but that does not change the privileged status of Rebellion, by Masaki Kobayashi. The film was voted the best screened in England in 1967, but that same year, it had been turned down at the Venice competition.

For the record, it had been a very special year at the Lido. O Golden Lion was attributed to Belle de Jour, Luis Buñuel, and the jury’s split award, ex-aequo, between China Is Near, by Marco Bellocchio, and A Chinesa, by Jean-Luc Godard. Even so, Rebellion could have won. Should? Very likely. Right at the opening, the film shows two samurai demonstrating their skills. Sasahara and Asano are simply the best. Played by Mifune and Tatsuya Nakadai, they are also respectful friends. Each is aware of the other’s strength and integrity. But life – the world will put them on a collision course.

At the time, and even in a Japanese cinema with authors of Kurosawa’s stature – Kenji Mizoguchi and Yasujiro Ozu had died – Kobayashi was already considered great. He conceived the monumental War and Humanity, also known as The Human Condition, a project of more than ten hours, formed by three films – No Greater Love, Road to Eternity, The Soldier’s Prayer – that narrate the epic of the pacifist Kaji on the front of Manchuria, during the 2nd World War. With Harakiri, who won the jury award at Cannes Festival 1963 – in the year O Leopardo, Luchino Visconti, won the Palme d’Or -, provided the genre jidai-jeki, the saber film, one of its most noble titles, reviewing the samurai’s code of honor. But his greatest contribution to this aspect came with Rebellion, all with the great Nakadai.

In countries like the USA, the film was released as Samurai Rebellion, The Samurai Rebellion. Sasahara is a trusted man of the clan chief, who forces him to marry his son to his pregnant mistress, whom he has repudiated. Sasahara despairs, but the sense of obedience forces him to accept. He himself had such a marriage, and was unhappy. But the daughter-in-law is a revelation – she loves her husband and makes him happy. It would be perfect if the clan chief did not die and his son was not his successor. As the boy’s mother cannot be married to another man, the situation evolves so that, in the end, Sasahara and her son are condemned to forced suicide. Sasahara rebels, faces the clan’s guard. The son is killed and he takes his grandson, heading to denounce the situation to the Tokugawa Shogunate, the country’s supreme authority in the Edo period. On his way Asano appears, torn apart by an intimate conflict. His loyalty to bushido, the samurai’s code of honor, leads him to kill Sasahara, but he knows that if he does, he will be going against his personal ethics, which leads him to admire his friend’s courage.

Look at the spoiler. What does Asano do? He injures his friend, to show him that he is the best, but he steps back, in recognition of Sasahara’s moral superiority. It’s the most Ford scene that John Ford didn’t shoot. The greatness of the defeated. Legend has it that Kobayashi, as he had done in Harakiri, did not use scenographic swords, but real, heavy swords, which eliminated what would be the usual choreography of the genre, even in Kurosawa films, and added more authenticity to the fighting. In Yojimbo and Sanjuro, from1961 and 62, Kurosawa had already opposed Mifune and Nakadai, but with a view to creating, often, comic effects. With Kobayashi, there is only greatness, and tragedy.

