The confinement caused by the coronavirus has given the star volleyball player Bethania de la Cruz the opportunity to share with her family like never before.

On April 11, he was present on the tenth birthday of his son Fer, an activity that is often lost due to his commitments as reinforcement in the main leagues of the world.

Being 24-7 with his family at home was never possible, nor when he returned in late April from Italy, Japan, Turkey, Korea, Indonesia or Russia, nations where he has rendered his highly valued services in recent years.

“And that’s how I spend it here, sharing with my son, playing dominoes, watching the Power Rangers, we do exercises together and many activities that we normally couldn’t,” he declares.

“I had never sat in the back of the apartment and these days that has been one of the places we have most enjoyed,” he reveals.

“I have tried to take it easy. I am not like many people desperate for the situation. I needed rest and despite the situation I liked him, “he says.

One of the activities that has given “Bethy” the greatest satisfaction, as her classmates call her, is that she has Fermín and Fer eating à la carte the couple of times that she approaches the kitchen at noon during the week.

“There are times when my son says ‘Mommy, I would like you to do such a thing to me’ and I do it because I like to please him now that I have the time,” says the unstoppable national team winner.

“When I come to the country we usually eat my mom’s food because we live nearby and I don’t have to do it out of obligation,” she clarifies.

“I had never made a bean with candy and they looked good on me,” he points out about the dessert that Dominicans mostly consume at Easter.

Gastronomies

A globetrotter who, as a reinforcement or with the national team, has been to some twenty countries, has also enjoyed the main gastronomies.

Among them all, Bethania, who also has a good serve when she sits at the table in front of the menu, leans towards Italy and Spain.

From the Italian he prefers pasta, while from the Spanish over paellas. Both have incorporated them into their arsenal.

“I make a lot of pasta, cakes, I love them. I have also made the paellas, not so much for my son, but for my husband and me.

He eats everything, that is, there is no food that he does not like, ”says Fermín, who assures that she is as good in the kitchen as on the court.

”My son is the least appetizing. Fer eats a lot of pizzas, hamberguers, burritos … which is what children prefer to eat badly, as they do not normally consume salads. He is one of them, “he stresses.

“I really like coconut food,” he says of an art that he has tasted since he can remember because his mother Fidelina Peña is a native of Samaná.

Her colleague Bráyelin Martínez also praises the quality of Bethy in the kitchen.

Bethania has magical hands for cooking. Especially that writing that she knows how to do. When he adds that salami, that sausage, that little body, you can’t imagine. It is like a mixture of flavors exploding on my palate. It is something exquisite, delicious, succulent ”, highlights Bráyelin.

MISCELLANEOUS

Routine before the Covid-19

Leisure

As they usually go to bed late at night watching movies, they get up after 9:00 in the morning.

In the afternoon

After lunch, get some rest, read books on personal motivation and financial education; help the child with the virtual school assignments assigned to him by the school.

Not neglected

From Monday to Friday he does an hour of exercises. He jogs for 20 minutes and the rest of the time is spent in alternative exercises to strengthen the shoulder that he once underwent.

