Even in the face of a major economic crisis that the country is going through, the city of Marília has maintained highly positive rates in the last three years in relation to job creation.

Only in the last three years (2017 to 2019) in the administration of Mayor Daniel Alonso, Marília generated 212.37% more jobs than in the other four years (2013 to 2016), obtaining a positive balance of 4,923 taking into account the total number of admissions and dismissals, against just 1,576 from past administration.

The data are from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), an agency of the Ministry of Economy’s Labor Secretariat, and are released monthly.

In the three years of the Daniel Alonso administration, Marília has always had a positive balance in Caged, with 1,424 (in 2017), 1,903 (in 2018) and 1,596 (in 2019), proving that the number of admissions has always been higher in relation to that of dismissals; which has not happened in the previous four years – in 2015 the number of layoffs was much higher, with a negative balance of 1,649.

Mayor Daniel Alonso stated that Marília is an entrepreneurial city and that the productive class has regained confidence in the municipality’s progress and development.

“We have a really enterprising city that needed incentives to generate more jobs and, consequently, income for citizens and for the municipality itself. This is what our management has been doing over these three years, trying to attract large companies to Marília, as it was the case of Havan “, said the Chief Executive.

Daniel Alonso informed that the entrepreneurs returned to believe in the potential of the municipality. “From the moment that this productive class felt that Marília was changing and that management is serious, transparent and responsible, it started to invest in its business, significantly increasing our positive balance in Caged. We just have to thank and congratulate these entrepreneurs , which make our city stand out also in generating jobs. “

