“In just three weeks”: Biden promises access to vaccines for 90% of adults

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden promised this Monday that by April 19, 90% of adults in the United States (USA) will be able to make an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19, thanks in part to measures to distribute the vaccine to many more pharmacies in the country.

Less than three weeks after announcing that every adult in the country will be able to book a vaccination appointment no later than May 1, Biden wanted to set an even more optimistic goal, spurred by the rapid pace of vaccination in many states.

“90% of adults in the United States will be able to (book an appointment to) get vaccinated by April 19, in just three weeks,” Biden said during an event at the White House.

In addition, for that same date, 90% of the country’s adults “They will have a vaccination center within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of where they live,” added the president.

To achieve that goal, the Biden Administration will increase the number of pharmacies that participate in the federal immunization program. This to go from the current 17,000 to almost 40,000 throughout the country in the next three weeks.

The Executive will also establish “a dozen” new mass vaccination centers run by federal authorities, including one in Gary (Indiana) and another in San Luis (Missouri), which will be added to the 21 already created throughout the country.

Biden celebrated the rapid pace of vaccination in the country. Also the record set this weekend, when they were administered “10 million doses in three days”.

Rebound in infections

However, the US is experiencing a rebound in COVID-19 infections. In that case, Biden asked to keep the virus mitigation measures active and to continue fulfilling “the patriotic duty of wearing a mask.”

“If we let our guard down, we could see how things get worse, not better despite increasing vaccination,” Biden warned.

“We are still in a war against this deadly virus (…) and we are far from winning”, added.

Biden responded with a “yes” to a journalist’s question whether those states that are returning to normal and eliminated the mandatory use of masks, such as Texas and Mississippi, should interrupt this relaxation of the measures.

Finally, the President announced nearly $ 100 million in new funding to help vaccinate adults 65 and older and people with disabilities, with assistance in scheduling and transportation to appointments.

So far, more than 95 million people have received at least one dose of some of the vaccines licensed in the US. 52.5 million people are already fully immunized, which is equivalent to 20% of the country’s adult population.

In the case of those over 65, almost half have already received all the doses necessary to generate immunity against COVID-19, while almost 73% received at least one injection of the vaccine.

The vaccines authorized for emergency use in the US are those from Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses, and Johnson & Johnson, which is single-dose.

The US already registers more than 30.2 million COVID-19 infections and more than 549,000 deaths, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.