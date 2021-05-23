In just 6 years, electric cars will be cheaper than gasoline

One of the most heard arguments against the purchase of electric vehicles It is its high price and there is no lack of reason since it is true that these types of cars are significantly more expensive than their petrol or diesel counterparts. However, this excuse will soon cease to be. And, according to a BNEF study, sooner than it seems.

This report estimates that environment to next 2027, that is, in just 6 years, electric cars will have the same cost as gasoline or diesel, thus facilitating its full insertion in the automobile market by becoming a real purchase option without entailing a sacrifice for drivers.

The BloombergNEF (BNEF) study for Transport & Environment (T&E) specifies that by 2026, sedans and SUVs will be equivalent to their fuel counterparts price wise, while small cars will reach this equality in the next 2027. This year, electric vans will also achieve equal cost.

This price equalization is due, above all, lower costs in battery production, the most expensive element of the electric car. Also, over the years, the production lines will have specialized to a greater extent in this type of vehicle, so the costs will be significantly lower.

100% electric

The consequences of the cheaper production of electric cars will have a direct impact on the European car fleet, or so this study predicts. Around the year 2035, electric cars could account for 100% of sales in the European market.

However, from T&E they warn that the price drop must be accompanied by legislative measures that promote this type of mobility without emissions. From this organization they ask for measures more demanding with respect to emission targets for this decade so that, effectively, diesel and gasoline cars will stop being marketed in 2035.