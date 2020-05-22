If the trend in job losses continues, 1.3 million jobs are expected to be lost at the end of June, anticipated the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex). Read: It costs 6 times more energy than CFE.- Canacintra

Gustavo de Hoyos, the organisation’s president, affirmed that 8 jobs are being lost per minute, so measures such as solidarity wages must be adopted.

Through this, the full wages of workers earning from 1 to 3 minimum wages would be maintained, with contributions from the Government, the private sector and the workers themselves.

“We are thinking that the 1.3 million job loss will be reached next month, at the end of June, if we consider that in 2019 the country had the possibility of creating 680 thousand jobs, obviously the loss of employment is double everything what was created last year, “said De Hoyos.

In addition, he said, the figure of creation of 2 million jobs promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is unreal.

“It has no real livelihood, they are unattainable, there is no way that this can happen. What we would hope is to stop the bleeding, the bleeding of jobs. Although the government is not responsible for the crisis, it is responsible for its Effects will be magnified if you don’t make public policy decisions like these, “he said.

De Hoyos added that this solidarity salary is being applied in different countries because it has been demonstrated that the contribution of fiscal resources to maintain jobs is the best investment that the Government can make.

The Coparmex proposal would cost the Government 95,183 million pesos per month. This is 0.4 percent of GDP, but accumulated over a quarter would amount to 1.2 percent of GDP.

De Hoyos also highlighted the data on the loss of 6,889 employer records at the Mexican Social Security Institute.

These companies are no longer going to rehire staff, they have disappeared, they will stop paying taxes and paying workers compensation, “he said.

… And rejects energy conspiracy

The employer leader rejected that the private sector is conspiring against the country’s electricity industry.

“There have been reckless statements by the President. No one is conspiring against the country’s electricity industry, it is a lie, deliberate and malicious. In reality, what we are promoting is that there is an electricity market that, on the one hand, guarantees that the Country has diverse sources of supply and second that there is a transition from fossil energy to energy based on respect for the environment, “he said in relation to the rejection that has generated the agreement of the Ministry of Energy on electricity generation from renewable sources.

De Hoyos added that the President cannot govern by looking in a “rear view mirror”, because the proper path will not be followed.

“You cannot govern by looking through the rearview mirror, history is important, but the truth is that if you govern by looking through the rearview mirror, it is most likely that you will not follow the path. The reality of Mexico when Lázaro Cárdenas expropriated the oil industry or when (Adolfo) López Mateos nationalized the electricity industry is the reality of before the middle of the 20th century, you cannot try to build the future of a country with ideas from the last century, “he stressed.

