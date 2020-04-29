In an effort to signal alignment, the ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, indicated at a news conference on Wednesday that there is agreement in the government regarding the policy to combat the economic damage caused by the coronavirus in the local economy.

“It really was a misunderstanding. I want to make it clear that it was this, I am sure of it, because the way we work is this. The Casa Civil has the role of coordinating the different ministries,” said Guedes, in an apparent reference to news. that Braga Netto would have taken the lead in articulating economic recovery policies.

Guedes also reaffirmed that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro has to indicate that, after the period of public health emergency, the country will once again implement a fiscal adjustment action on public accounts.

“We have to clearly signal to all investors, to the political class, to economic agents, to everyone, that Brazil is on course, has a program. We will continue with our economic program for the transformation of the Brazilian State,” he said.

Braga Netto also reinforced the alignment message, stating “we are together”, during a handshake with Guedes.

“At no time was it thought to leave the program, the trail (of the fiscal adjustment), as my friend Paulo Guedes, from the Economy says,” said the Minister of the Civil House.

