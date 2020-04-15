“Before considering divorce, give us a call.” A company in Japan adapted its message in a timely manner in these confined times in front of the covid-19, suggesting married people to offer themselves a break in their short-term rental apartments.

On its website, the company Kasoku, a local competitor to Airbnb, now promotes its furnished homes as “temporary shelters” available to those who want to escape for a time from their families, either to work more calmly or to ventilate the mind.

The Japanese have not been banned from leaving their homes since a state of emergency was declared in various parts of the archipelago a week ago.

However, the government strongly recommends that travel be limited to the essentials. Telecommuting has spread and schools are closed.

Kasoku had this idea after learning of spikes in divorces in China or Russia after the containment measures, Kosuke Amano, a spokesman for the company, told ..

It offers a fairly affordable entrance fee of 4,400 yen (37.50 euros) per night, with the free 30-minute option of consulting a lawyer specializing in divorce proceedings.

This communication campaign, launched on April 3, would have already attracted around twenty clients, according to Amano.

Kasoku has around 500 homes across the country, mainly in Tokyo, which are currently largely empty due to the collapse of tourism, although the demand for “remote offices” partially compensates for this impact.