Millions of Japanese viewers of the longest-running cartoon on television will have to make do with reruns starting next week after the coronavirus pandemic stopped production, Fuji Television said on Sunday.

Aired every Sunday since 1969, “Sazae-san” shows the daily ups and downs of the Japanese housewife in the Sazae suburb and her extended family, a household name for generations. It still manages to attract around 10% of the audience, according to some estimates, in its space of 30 minutes at 18:30 on Sunday. (Japanese website: http://www.sazaesan.jp/)

The program, adapted from four comic strips by the late author Machiko Hasegawa, was recognized by Guinness in 2013 as the longest-running cartoon on television, a title that had previously been attributed to the US Simpsons.

A spokeswoman for Fuji TV, a unit of Fuji Media Holdings Inc, said the reruns will begin next week for the first time since 1975, when the global economy was badly hit by the oil price shock.

Earlier this month, the government extended the country’s state of emergency until the end of May, as part of an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, prolonging the closure of many businesses.

On Saturday, the manga magazine Big Comic said that the series of its relentless hired killer “Golgo 13” would have its first hiatus in 52 years of history, with measures of social restrictions to contain the virus making it very difficult to produce the story. hand drawn.

