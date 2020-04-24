As every week, Famitsu published its list of estimated sales of hardware and hardware software in Japan. What is striking this time is that, just under 1 month after its launch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is very close to becoming the best-selling title for Nintendo Switch in Japan.

According to information from Famitsu (via Gematsu), the most recent Nintendo Switch release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which debuted on March 20, has already managed to sell 3,611,246 units until last Sunday, April 19, almost 1 month. in the market.

Perhaps you do not measure the importance of this amount of sales, so to give you an idea, we inform you that Pokémon Sword & Shield, one of the best releases of the current Nintendo console in Japan, has already been surpassed by the new installment of Animal Crossing, since in just over 5 months the Game Freak titles have managed to sell 3,570,493 copies.

In case you missed it: Nintendo invested a lot of money to promote the game in America, and the strategy apparently paid off.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an unprecedented success for Nintendo Switch

If you think that these numbers are very few, we share another fact: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the game that has sold the most in the history of Nintendo Switch in Japan and is the title that appears in the list with the most units sold week by week . In total, this title, which debuted in December 2018, has sold 3,655,868 copies in almost 2 years. That is, if Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows this trend, this week it will become the best-selling Nintendo Switch title in Japan, making it clear that this franchise has become one of the most profitable for Nintendo.

Another way to check the great importance of the latest iteration of the series is to see the game sales list, in which it returned to the top after Final Fantasy VII Remake sales plummeted around 90% just 1 week after its premiere, which caused both titles to switch positions. There was only one launch last week, Olympia Soiree, distributed by Idea Factory, but it failed to position itself within the top 10 spots.

In case you missed it: Players use Tinder to go on a date in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As for consoles, the poor sales of the Nintendo Switch continue due to effects on the distribution of the 2 available models due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the PlayStation 4 seized first place for sales for the second consecutive week, both individually with the original model (23,606 units sold) and in total sales of both models, as the PlayStation 4 family achieved 34,500 systems sold, while that the Nintendo Switch sold 27,874 units, which came a little closer compared to last week.

We leave you with the sales list below.

Software sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 286,586

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 70,652

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,313

Resident Evil 3 Remake – 12,247

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9034

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PlayStation 4) – 8682

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Nintendo Switch) – 8080

Super Mario Party – 8005

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 7915

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 7154

Hardware sales

PlayStation 4 – 23,606

Nintendo Switch – 19,273

PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,894

Nintendo Switch Lite – 8601

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 1457

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 114

Xbox One X— 31

Xbox One S – 22

What do you think of the magnificent performance of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Did you expect the new installment of the franchise to have a great impact? Is it one of your favorite Nintendo series? Tell us in the comments.

The exclusive title of Nintendo has also been a success in digital format, since it has already managed to sell millions of units. The success of the game in Japan was not exclusive to that region, but also in America reaped excellent fruits. We took advantage of the fact that we talked about the great popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to inform you that even Elijah Wood has a copy and has already visited with exceptional manners a lucky player.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more related to it if you visit its file or if you consult our written review.

