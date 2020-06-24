The former President of the Parliament of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell, continues to try to punish for being in jail due to the referendum and the illegal declaration of independence of 2017. Through social networks, the policy of Esquerra Republicana has made a count of the days he has been in prison for the procés, and the response of the Spanish golfer Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño It has been forceful.

“Today I have been in prison for 27 months. 250 days in Alcalá-Meco; 16 days in Puig de las rafts; 550 days in Mas d’Enric and 8 days in Wad-Ras. 824 days without freedom ”, wrote Carme Forcadell on her Twitter account, a publication to which the athlete replied with a resounding message: « It is what crime has. »

It is what crime has. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/olAlrc5zKn – Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) June 23, 2020

The golfer does not flatter himself before the independence movement or before the extreme left, who every time he criticizes the Government or any of its members insults and harasses him. « Visca Catalunya », answered a user, to which Fernández-Castaño replied: Visca, visca! But La Carme and many others behind the bars ». He continued the conversation like this: « You are a failed and finished uncle, you are really shit », to which the golfer replied again: « But what does that have to do with Carme? »

A Carme Forcadell that is in the news for the last few hours because the head of the Lleida Prison Surveillance Court has forwarded to the Supreme Court the appeal from the Prosecutor’s Office against the application of article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regime to the ex-president of the Parliament the jail. On May 15, the Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal before the Tarragona Court against the order of the Lleida and Tarragona prison surveillance court, based in Lleida, which approved that Forcadell may be released from Mas d’Enric prison to volunteer and care for his mother.