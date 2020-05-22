Local experts and international will meet next May 28 during the Innovation Day: resilience in digital transformation, 100% digital global event, aimed at information technology (IT) professionals, IT channels, electrical channels, influencers and those interested in the subject, organized by Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation in electric power management and automation.

Participants at the event will be able to take advantage of lectures by major lecturers, who will discuss the prospects for the resilience of digital transformation, a subject that has been addressed on a large scale. We see digital transformation changing the world at an unprecedented fast pace, where industries are transforming as organizations adopt new technologies, which include artificial intelligence, 5G, internet of things and many others.

“To thrive in this totally electric and digital world, companies must be resilient and respond quickly to events with innovation. Therefore, the basis of this transformation is the digital infrastructure always active, in the cloud and on the edge (edge ​​computing). During the sessions at Innovation Day South America, we will address the main themes that promote digital transformation, such as energy efficiency and the new opportunities that today’s world brings us, “explained Sebastian Brunno, vice president for South America at Schneider’s Secure Power division Electric.

Among the experts who will lead the sessions and answer live questions are Omar Hatamleh, NASA’s technical integration manager; Stephen Brazil, senior global technology director at Dell; Pankaj Sharma, executive vice president of Schneider Electric’s Secure Power division, Natalya Makarochkina, senior vice president of Schneider Electric, among others.

The agenda, which starts at 8 am and ends at 4 pm, comprises lectures such as “A future of innovation and strategic transformation”, “Building sustainable Edge data centers”, “Edge Computing’s role in digital transformation”, “Why remote management of the IT infrastructure is crucial for your business and your customers “and” Driving high performance and patient satisfaction in today’s hospital “, among other conferences and panels scheduled during the day.

Subscribers will be able to participate in interactive question and answer sessions, as well as learning sessions from more informative and technical experts, in addition to listening first hand to some of Schneider Electric’s current customers and partners talking about their experiences and new projects.

Innovation Day South America

Date: May 28, 2020

Schedule: from 8 am to 4 pm

To sign up, go here

Website: https://seinnovationday-pt.vfairs.com/

