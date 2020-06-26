Both names sound like substitutes for Lance Stroll in 2021

Sebastian Vettel negotiates a multi-year contract with participation in the company

From Italy they place Sebastian Vettel in negotiations with Aston Martin. The German is looking for a seat for 2021 after knocking on the doors of Mercedes and Renault, which seem closed to him. But the casting to join the team is not easy, since Fernando Alonso is also at the tail.

“An old duel is back: Vettel against Alonso for the seat of Aston Martin,” is the title of La Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the most reputable Italian media outlets today.

The newspaper quotes well-informed sources that Vettel, after knocking on Mercedes’ door, has spoken to Renault. However, the crisis that the French company is suffering has made it start negotiating with Racing Point, which will become Aston Martin next year thanks to the investment of Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll.

The newspaper anticipates that the negotiations revolve around a multi-year contract, something desired by both parties. Sebastian’s experience is just what the team needs to take the qualitative leap they promise since the arrival of Stroll’s money.

In Italy they believe that Vettel would enter as a substitute for Stroll, who after three years in F1 fails to excel. They do not see him as a replacement for Pérez by the budget of 15 million that the Mexican brings to the team with his sponsors, which gives him some security in the whole.

It is said that Vettel would accept a contract of 12 million euros per season plus a seat on the team’s board of investors. However, the German is not the only candidate for the seat in Aston Martin, since from Italy they place Fernando Alonso also in the race for this midfielder and they assure that it is negotiating with Lawrence Stroll.

The two champions meet again, eight years after their matches on the track, in a battle this time off the track.

