Monday May 4, 2020, p. 2

Rome. As part of the gradual return to certain activities under sanitary control, the Italian government authorized that individual training in all sports, including collective disciplines such as soccer, be resumed from Monday, according to a ministerial decree published yesterday.

Initially, the resumption of training for collective sports was set for May 18, with the individuals starting their activity this Monday.

But several regions decided on Saturday to meet the requests of the clubs, mainly soccer, and authorize them to open their training centers to allow players to exercise, outdoors and respecting social distance. In other words, they will not do group practices yet.

Athletes, professional or not, from individual disciplines or not, are authorized, like all citizens, to exercise in public or private spaces, respecting the rules of social distance of at least two meters, as well as the prohibition of any regrouping , indicated the decree of the Ministry of the Interior.

Training sessions must be completed behind closed doors. Several clubs, such as Roma, Parma, Bologna or Sassuolo, announced their intention to open the training centers so that the players could exercise. The latter team even specified that its changing rooms, gyms and administrative premises will still remain closed.

Series A is in danger

The government’s decision on the resumption of the championship, interrupted since March 9, should be announced in the coming days. There are 12 Serie A days to be played.

All 20 Serie A clubs confirmed their desire to end the season, but Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned that the path is getting narrower and seems less optimistic about a return to competition.

In this way, the sport in Italy seeks a certain conditioned return, as well as it will return under control in some sectors from Monday. This is in addition to the authorization for Italians to visit their families and gather in limited numbers. The parks will reopen, but with the maintenance of the physical distance of more than one meter.

