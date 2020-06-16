Monday June 15, 2020

The Lombard squad is scheduled for 11 games in five weeks, time in which Sánchez must demonstrate his quality that made him stand out in Europe, to try to convince the Inter managers and stay in the box led by Antonio Conte.

The 20 ‘minutes that Alexis Sánchez had in the tie and elimination of Inter against Napoli for the semifinals of the Italy Cup enchanted the soccer player, since from there they assure that the’ Child Wonder ‘puts pressure on Lautaro Martínez, while he is thinking in a possible game for Barcelona.

“Lautaro must forget about the situation of Barcelona and Alexis screams: he wants to win the confirmation,” said the popular Italian newspaper, La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

They also added that “in 20 minutes at the San Paolo stadium (Naples), the Chilean gave the team electricity (…) It did not reach Inter, but it was enough to understand that the former Manchester United, detained since the knee injury in October , it can still serve you ».

Regarding the competition for a position in the starting team, they emphasized that «Is there a possible duel of Alexis with Lautaro Martínez? The competition, until now non-existent, could help the Bull to get up and the Wonder Boy (back in his best condition) to feel important ».

Finally they sentenced that «Inter wants a Toro unleashed again, but it makes Alexis warm and, in the event of a high-end season, can consider the alternative of retaining it».

The Lombard squad is scheduled for 11 games in five weeks, time in which Sánchez must demonstrate his quality that made him stand out in Europe, to try to convince the Inter managers and stay in the box led by Antonio Conte.