ROME (AP) – When Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government would mitigate some national quarantine rules, he announced that starting May 4 people will be able to travel within their regions to visit their “congiunti”. Italians, in the eighth week of confinement to inhibit the coronavirus, ran to look up their dictionaries.

“Congiunti” is a formal term that means relative, family or blood relationship. During the quarantine, Italians can only leave home to do essential work or buy food and medicine.

So the citizens locked up at home sought clarification. What relatives? What grade? Is a second cousin a relative? A brother-in-law? The relative release anticipated by the premier on Sunday night apparently depended on a disused noun.

The correct definition is more than pedantic in Italy, a country where the generous concept of family encompasses large clans united by blood ties or marriage. Whatever the government’s intention, “congiunti” would be an essential component of the fabric of much of life in Italy.

The next day, Conte tried to clear up the confusion, but only made it worse. The premier recognized that “congiunti” is a “broad and generic formulation”. What he meant, he said, was that Italians could visit “relatives and those with whom they have stable relationships.”

Godparents? Long-time lovers? Couples who have been dating for years without fixing the wedding date, as is often the case in Italy?

A morning news program on state radio attempted to grammatically analyze the meaning of stable affective relationships. He was inundated with calls and text messages.

An interviewee, a lawyer specializing in marriage law, said that in his experience some couples for a week had more stable relationships than certain spouses who had been married for years.

Regarding the concept of regions of residence, the host of the program said that a resident of eastern Sicily could travel hundreds of kilometers to visit relatives on the other side of the island, but could not visit a loved one a few kilometers in Calabria, a different region on the other side of the Messina Strait.

For Bianca Amodeo, 17, that hypothetical situation is a sad reality. She has been dating for a year and a half – an extremely stable bond of affection for many teenagers – with a boy who lives nearby in terms of kilometers, but just on the other side of the regional border between Marche and Abruzzo.

To further anguish, Bianca’s friends have boyfriends who live further away but in the same region and are planning meetings for next week.

According to her mother, Olga Anastasi, “there is a deep sense of injustice.”

“When a carabiniere (police) stops you to ask where you are going, can he determine what a stable relationship is?” Asked Anastasi, a lawyer specializing in divorce and juvenile affairs.

Some see serious inequality problems. Same-sex marriages are not legal and civil rights advocates fear that these couples and their children will be excluded from the category of “stable affection”.

When they finally find out who they can visit, they will have to figure out how they will express their affection. The measure requires everyone to wear face masks and maintain a healthy distance during the visit.