Mauricio Pineda confessed that in Italian football, he was injured so as not to play for bribes. The former Boca defender and World Cup player with the Argentine team gave the details of the maneuvers from the betting mafia to fix the matches and he recognized that these were one of the reasons that led him to lose his taste for soccer.

« It was difficult because one was used in Argentina to incentives, I never saw it as a bad thing because it motivated you to give more and win. Instead, in Italy, it was to go backwards. Juventus, after winning championships, was made to descend three categories for that reason, « recalled the former winger who played in Udinese, in three stages, Napoli and Cagliari.

“It happened to me that the DT tells us to go back or play slowly. Today it would be more difficult because the phones are there and everything is registered. At the time, sports betting was known in Italy. In England, Spain and Germany until the last date you could bet, on the other hand in Italian football when four or five dates were missing half of the matches were no longer available. SieThere was always the doubt and then it was discovered. ”

Speaking to TNT Sports, Pineda acknowledged that this situation happened to him in the three clubs he played in Italy and revealed how he handled it with his teammates and the coach. “I always managed in a way and I go to sleep peacefully. When they came to speak to me I would say: ‘Boys, this is a group and they tell me nothing else. I’m not going to go in and do any paper. On Thursday or Friday I tear up and you guys play, I don’t want anything. ’. Many times the DT did not know, but there were others that the same technician told us if they need a hand we are going to refine a little. There were other times. «

And I add: “It was not little money. All these things that disappointed me in soccer. At first one was much more innocent and what we wanted was to enjoy playing soccer, although he paid well and had a good time. So I didn’t stop thinking it was a game, but these make you stop loving it so much. ”

“It was crazy, they offered us a lot of money and we were playing for the promotion. It was something incredible what some of us posed. You say pucha, You kill yourself playing, training and there are others who are seeing all the effort that was made during a year for money and ahead of your audience. That is why there comes a time when you think that it is no longer a game, it is a business and that is where there are things that you do not like and made me get away from everything a little, « continued the former defender who came to play the 1998 World Cup in France with Argentina.

However, to finish he clarified that « Football is still wonderful and there are thousands of stories and much more beautiful ». In addition, he denied that this has marked a before and after in his career. “It was not a turning point at all. I didn’t quit soccer for this. Yes I was losing my love. There were a lot of little things that brought out that passion. Honestly, I had already fulfilled many dreams and goals in my life ”.

Mauricio Pineda debuted in Hurricane at age 18 and remained at the Parque Patricios club from 1991 to 1996. After a brief stint in Boca (1996-1997), he made the leap to Udinese (1997-1998). In 1999 he played in Mallorca in Spain, then returned to Udine for one more season. In 2000 he played in Napoli, but returned a year later to Udinese, before giving way to the last Italian team, Cagliari (2002-2003). His return to Argentina was made to play in Lanús (2003-2004) and he retired in Colón de Santa Fe (2004). The former defender has to his credit the Intertoto with Udinese (2000) and the silver medal with the Argentine team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In addition, he played the 1998 World Cup in France with the largest.

